What’s going down on Halloween in Colatown.

If you haven’t decided how you’re celebrating All Hallows’ Eve yet, we’ve got everything under control for you.

Whether you want to take the kids on a neighborhood-wide trick-or-treating adventure downtown or get one last scream in at a haunted house, here’s a list of 15+ Halloween events today + tonight in the Midlands. ⬇️

🎃 Get in the spirit:

Scarecrows in the Gardens | 10 a.m.-4 p.m. | Robert Mills House & Gardens | 1616 Blanding St. | free | last day of the exhibition

Halloween Face Painting | 12-3 p.m. | Mast General Store | 1601 Main St. | free

Halloween Hoopla | 4-8 p.m. | EdVenture Children’s Museum | 211 Gervais St. | $5 or free for children 12 + under

City of Columbia’s “Spooktacular Halloween Carnival” | 5-9 p.m. | Finlay Park | 930 Laurel St. | free | $5-8 for wristbands

UofSC Halloween Mental Health Carnival | 11-2 p.m. | Healthy Carolina Farmers Market | UofSC Greene St. | free | games + giveaways

Zombie Appreciation Day a.k.a. Halloween | 6-10 p.m. | Zombie Coffee and Donuts | 650 Lincoln St. | best costume/donut combo wins free donuts for the rest of the year

🍭 Trick-or-treat yo’self (and the kids):

Trick-or-Treating in Five Points | 5-7 p.m. | Five Points | trick-or-treating starts at 5 p.m.; stores + restaurants will stay open to offer sales + specials; see the 28 stops here

Not-So-Spooky Halloween Stroll | 3-5 p.m. | Richland Library Main + Main St. District | 1431 Assembly St. | free | see the 17 stops here

Hallelujah Festival / Trunk-or-Treat | 6-8 p.m. | Bethel AME Church | 819 Woodrow St. | free | games, prizes, a bounce house + food

Elmwood Park Neighborhood Trick-or-Treating | 5-9 p.m. | Elmwood Neighborhood | free | streets close down 5-9 p.m.; brings in 1,700+ trick-or-treaters; houses go all out – look for the Smurf Village

👻 Other kind of boos:

Beers & Boos | 3-7 p.m. | Miss Cocky Boutique | 1450 Main St. | free | stop in during the event for a discount drawing

Halloween Happy Hour Masquerade | 4-9 p.m. | Grapes and Gallery | 1113 Taylor St. | $5-10

Jake’s Yappy Hour Pet Costume Contest | 4-9 p.m. | Jake’s on Devine | 2112 Devine St. | free | pets + owners must be there by 7 p.m. with awards happening at 7:30 p.m.

Halloween Party at The Capital City Club | 7-10 p.m. | Capital City Club | 1201 Main St. | $25 | Tickets must be purchased in advance

Halloween Trivia Night | 7-10:15 p.m. | Flying Saucer | 931 Senate St. | free | costume contest

☠️ If you’ve got it, haunt it:

Gilbert House of Terror | 7:30 p.m. | 739 Harley Taylor Rd., Gilbert | $15 + cash only

Deceased Farms | 7:30-11:30 p.m. | Clinton Sease Farms | 382 Olde Farm Rd., Lexington | $16-35; cash only (ATM on-site)

Dark Knight’s Terror Trail | 7-11:45 p.m. | 2076 Hwy. Church Rd., Elgin | $10-26

Hall of Horrors | 8-11 p.m. | 1123 Walter Price St., Cayce | $10-20

Disturbia Down South | 8-11 p.m. | 2615 Hwy. 6, Gaston | $15; $5 off for military

I did my Halloween celebrating last week at the Free Times Halloween Party, appropriately dressed as none other than... a deviled egg. (Are you even surprised? 🙃)

So tonight, I have 5 pounds of candy ready for all the trick-or-treaters in my neighborhood. But beware of a little devil + a sushi roll when you ring my doorbell – my four-legged children are getting in the spirit tonight, too. 🐶

But FIRST – catch me at Jake’s Yappy Hour Pet Costume Contest, judging all the pups living their best life in-costume. I’m partial to pitties, so if you have one, bring him/her out because your chances of winning already increased. 😉

–Sam

