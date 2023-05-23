Your guide to local animal rescues + shelters across Columbia

We’ve done some digging to highlight several local animal shelters looking for some purrfect permanent homes or foster parents. Consider lending a paw in the form of adoption, donations, time, or money.
Animal Mission
Animal Mission is a local nonprofit that provides free or low-cost spaying or neutering services to help prevent euthanasia in local municipal shelters. See seven local shelters you can adopt from.
Final Victory Rescue
Looking to adopt or foster? Read through its pre-adoption info, fill out the adoption application, or apply to become a foster family.
Pawmetto Lifeline
Pawmetto Lifeline offers a low-cost Wellness Clinic, a Care-a-Van mobile vaccine clinic, and a low-cost Spay/Neuter Clinic. See its event lineup and get involved.
PETSinc
PETSinc offers veterinary services, grooming, training, and even has a thrift store located at 1217 Sunset Blvd. in West Columbia that supports its mission. See available cats and dogs.