Your guide to local animal rescues + shelters across Columbia

We’ve done some digging to highlight several local animal shelters looking for some purrfect permanent homes or foster parents. Consider lending a paw in the form of adoption, donations, time, or money.

Animal Mission is a local nonprofit that provides free or low-cost spaying or neutering services to help prevent euthanasia in local municipal shelters. See seven local shelters you can adopt from.

Looking to adopt or foster? Read through its pre-adoption info, fill out the adoption application, or apply to become a foster family.

Pawmetto Lifeline offers a low-cost Wellness Clinic, a Care-a-Van mobile vaccine clinic, and a low-cost Spay/Neuter Clinic. See its event lineup and get involved.

PETSinc offers veterinary services, grooming, training, and even has a thrift store located at 1217 Sunset Blvd. in West Columbia that supports its mission. See available cats and dogs.