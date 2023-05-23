SUBSCRIBE
Your guide to local animal rescues + shelters across Columbia

Looking for a way to lend a paw or just want a furry friend? These shelters across Columbia could use your help fostering, adopting, or volunteering.

May 23, 2023 • 
Samantha Robertson
Adopt from Pawmetto Lifeline

Adopt Bruce — a four-year-old Retriever, Labrador, Terrier, and American Staffordshire mix — from Pawmetto Lifeline. | Photo from Pawmtto Lifeline

Table of Contents
Animal Mission
Final Victory Rescue
Pawmetto Lifeline
PETSinc

We’ve done some digging to highlight several local animal shelters looking for some purrfect permanent homes or foster parents. Consider lending a paw in the form of adoption, donations, time, or money.

Animal Mission

Animal Mission is a local nonprofit that provides free or low-cost spaying or neutering services to help prevent euthanasia in local municipal shelters. See seven local shelters you can adopt from.

Final Victory Rescue

Looking to adopt or foster? Read through its pre-adoption info, fill out the adoption application, or apply to become a foster family.

Pawmetto Lifeline

Pawmetto Lifeline offers a low-cost Wellness Clinic, a Care-a-Van mobile vaccine clinic, and a low-cost Spay/Neuter Clinic. See its event lineup and get involved.

PETSinc

PETSinc offers veterinary services, grooming, training, and even has a thrift store located at 1217 Sunset Blvd. in West Columbia that supports its mission. See available cats and dogs.

