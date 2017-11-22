What are you thankful for, Columbia?

We asked, and you answered.

Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, and we hope you’re spending it at home (wherever that may be), surrounded by family + friends. Last week, we asked you on Facebook + Instagram what you’re thankful for – and we wanted to share all the warm + fuzziness with everyone.

What are you thankful for, Cola?

1️⃣ The People | We love Cola’s sense of community – and so do you.

“I’m thankful for a thriving community that cares for one another and comes together in both good times and bad!” - @allysonlauraine

“I am thankful for my neighbors ... that we all look out for each other. I’ve lived a lot of places and haven’t always had that experience. I left Columbia before the flood and moved back after. I came back to a changed city. I hope that no matter what new features we have to offer as a city that we will keep that spirit. I’ve seen it all over and it makes me love this place more.” - Fran Sanderson

“Thankful for the gracious, open-minded and supportive people who are all working together to make our region even more progressive, beautiful and prosperous.” - @theyumdiary

2️⃣ The City | The scenery, the weather, the list goes on. There’s nothing like a sunset over the Gervais Street Bridge.

“I feel thankful to live in a city where people have the opportunity to be more than a number and help drive positive change.” - @h_coop_

“Thankful for a such an Instagrammable city.” - @ryalcurtis

“Thankful for that skyline every time I get off I-26 and cross that bridge!” - @harrisonmetcalfe

“I’m thankful that we have beautiful spring-like days randomly all year long.” - @staceybee313

3️⃣ The Food | We know how to eat, and the craft beer scene is something to speak of.

“Tastebuds. Just moved here about a month and a half ago and mine have not stopped blessing me.” - @gaellissa

“I’m thankful to live in a city that constantly surprises me with its creativity and care 💛...also all the craft breweries popping up 🍻😉” - @theoverflowfoodblog

“The growing beer scene and Craft and Draft. 😎” - Derek Bowers

Cyancey Thankful for this beautiful photograph of Cola 🙏🏼

Nyasimoneg I’m thankful for how Columbia quickly became home for me ❤️

Sbpusa Here at SBP, we are thankful for the countless volunteers (both locally, and out of state) that choose to help bring families affected by the 2015 floods home. Without everyday people coming together, building and repairing, Columbia residents with damage would still be waiting for federal funding to assist. Volunteers from USC, Colonial Life, countless churches, and many more lift up our community and give people hope!

Mobleysc I am thankful for @craftanddraftbeer

Ashcadd I’m thankful to live in a city with opportunity bursting at the seams. 🤗

Founder.the.doodle A very dog friendly city. And peanut butter. Lots of peanut butter.

Andrea Kras I’m thankful that being a Military family we have the opportunity to live in this great city, we’ve only been here for a few months but we already love it and what it has to offer!

Merritt McHaffie McNeely I’m thankful for the Riverfront Park 5 mile running trail! 🏃🏽‍♀️🏃🏽‍♀️🏃🏽‍♀️

Aditi Srivastav Bussells As someone who has struggled to adjust here, I am thankful for the opportunities Columbia provides and to see a growing community of young professionals who are willing to help the city grow and evolve!

Marion Kelly I am grateful for the open hearted people of Columbia.

Corne Volly I’m thankful for the dogs of five points.

Barbara Lengel I love that Cola is growing and progressing, yet retains a wonderful hometown feel. The best of both worlds!

We’re all away from the office today, enjoying the start of an extra-long weekend. Here’s how our team spends Thanksgiving:

Beth | I always spend Thanksgiving at my parents home in Atlanta each year – but this year will be a little different than usual. We’ll be without a functioning kitchen due to a delay in a remodeling project – and we’ll be without my little sister (who is currently in Italy playing volleyball cuz she’s really athletic). My mom, dad, boyf + I will head over to our neighbor’s home for a Thanksgiving throwdown, complete with the Macy’s parade, dog show, board games and plenty of wine + laughs. And we don’t have to cook...#nokitchen.

Chloe | This week I’m in Greenville with my family (a new-ish tradition since my niece was born!). We’ll probably lounge around, watch movies (it’s Love, Actually time) + get brunch somewhere on Thanksgiving proper, then have my aunts + uncles over for a traditional turkey + fixin’s spread on Saturday (and watch the Carolina and Georgia games, of course).

Sam | I start Thanksgiving Day bright + early; I haven’t missed watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade for as long as I can remember. We eat a big breakfast, then head to my husband’s grandma’s house later in the afternoon for Thanksgiving lunch with his family. After that, it’s Black Friday prep (which I also haven’t missed since the day I was born). My mom, sister and I sort through all the ads together + make a game plan. As we’ve gotten older, we’re not really after specific deals anymore – but we keep up the yearly tradition anyways… people watching is half the fun.

Jodi | My Thanksgiving used to be a beach vacation with extended family, but now that all of the cousins are in or out of college, my sister and I spend a couple days together in Charleston. We relax during the day, have a very untraditional meal, then leave her house at the crack of dawn for Black Friday shopping. We call it “Sistergiving” and it’s one of the best days of the year.

Anjali | Thanksgiving in the Patel family is all about football + food (coincidentally, my two favorite things). In recent years, my step-dad, mom, and I have each prepared a dish or two and spent all day snacking + watching some good ole NFL football. Well, my mom acts like she’s watching and will yell “fumble” at random times – even if no one fumbled.

Megan | Thanksgiving with my family is a big, loud + Southern affair. All of my grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins + everyone in between gathers together at one house to dig in (hello, fried turkey) and just have a great time together for the entire day. We also have a tradition of drawing names that day for exchanging presents on Christmas since there’s way too many people to buy for everyone.

I hope everyone eats way too much of your fav side dish (stuffing is my weakness) + holds grateful space in their hearts tomorrow. Thank you for reading along with us each morning.

– Beth

