Your 2024 primary voter guide for the Midlands

Tomorrow, June 11, is election day for statewide primaries in SC, with all 170 House and Senate seats up for election. Here’s what you need to know about how to vote in SC.

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — as long as you’re in line by 7 p.m., you will be able to vote. Plan ahead by finding your polling place and checking your voter registration status .

In Richland County, key races include several County Council Districts, SC House, and Senate seats. Voters will decide on Democratic primaries for House Districts 70, 72, 73, and 79, as well as Senate Districts 19 and 22.

In Lexington County, voters face contested primaries for County Council Districts 1, 3, 4, 5, and 6, as well as sheriff. Additionally, races are taking place in SC House Districts 39, 40, 85, 87, and 88, and Senate Districts 22 and 26.

South Carolina does not require party registration, so any registered voter can participate in either the Republican or Democratic primary, but not both. If a runoff occurs, voters can only participate if they voted in that party’s primary or did not vote in either primary. Absentee voting is available for eligible residents, such as those with physical disabilities or those over 65.

Primary election results will begin to appear after 7 p.m. on Election Day. All runoff elections will be held on Tuesday, June 25.

For more details on these races and other voting information, visit scVOTES. Pro tip: Be Bring a valid photo ID and double-check your polling location before heading out.