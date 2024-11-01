Your guide to Election Day in Columbia, SC

Tuesday, Nov. 5 is the big day — aka Election Day — and we’ve done the Googling so you don’t have to. To make this election as easy as possible, we’ve curated need-to-know information about how and where to vote.

Are you registered?

First things first, check your voter’s registration.

Find your polling location

Richland + Lexington County polling places will be open tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you’re unsure where to go, find your polling location here. You’ll be required to show a photo ID or documentation that verifies your current address.

Who’s on the ballot?

To find out who’s on your ballot, determine your district with these interactive maps + resources, then use your districts to identify your candidates.

You can also identify your voting district + find your sample ballot by checking your voter registration status. Find more information on how congressional and state legislative district boundaries are established here.

Absentee voting

Voting absentee? Completed ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, to be counted. You will be asked to show a photo ID when returning your ballot. Request a mail-in ballot.

At COLAtoday, we aim to cover local elections in a way that educates and activates our community with unbiased information to encourage individual voter participation. (I.e. vote for whoever + whatever you want to, just make sure to vote.) To learn more, check out our Editorial Ethics Policy.