2023 Historic Columbia Preservation Awards winners

Several projects around the Midlands were recognized by Historic Columbia for their revitalization efforts.

May 15, 2023 • 
David Stringer
The Klondike Building on Main Street is one of several awarded for it’s preservation design. | Photo provided by Historic Columbia

Celebrating Preservation Month, Historic Columbia recognized the following 2023 Preservation Award recipients for their significant contributions to local heritage and preservation initiatives in Richland County.

  • Preservation Leadership Co-Award Winner: Charles “Chuck” Lesser, a local advocate for archives, history, and historic preservation.
  • Preservation Leadership Co-Award Winner: Karen Quinn, an architect dedicated to transforming underused buildings into community landmarks.
  • Preservation, Rehabilitation or Restoration Award: The W. B. Smith Whaley House, a revitalized iconic Queen Anne style residence.
  • Preservation, Rehabilitation or Restoration Award: The Hair Building, a historic commercial building rehabilitated into an independent bookstore.
  • Preservation, Rehabilitation or Restoration Award: The Klondike Building, a hallmark of modernist architecture returned to its original aesthetic.
  • Preservation, Rehabilitation or Restoration Award: 1215 Shop Road, a former textile factory turned into Hood Construction Company’s headquarters.
  • Preservation, Rehabilitation or Restoration Award (Revitalization): 2901 Rosewood Drive, a former church converted into a mixed-use residential + commercial building.
  • Preservation, Rehabilitation or Restoration Award (Residential): 3804 Palmetto Ave. | A one-bedroom residence renovated and restored to its original charm.
