2023 Historic Columbia Preservation Awards winners

Celebrating Preservation Month, Historic Columbia recognized the following 2023 Preservation Award recipients for their significant contributions to local heritage and preservation initiatives in Richland County.
- Preservation Leadership Co-Award Winner: Charles “Chuck” Lesser, a local advocate for archives, history, and historic preservation.
- Preservation Leadership Co-Award Winner: Karen Quinn, an architect dedicated to transforming underused buildings into community landmarks.
- Preservation, Rehabilitation or Restoration Award: The W. B. Smith Whaley House, a revitalized iconic Queen Anne style residence.
- Preservation, Rehabilitation or Restoration Award: The Hair Building, a historic commercial building rehabilitated into an independent bookstore.
- Preservation, Rehabilitation or Restoration Award: The Klondike Building, a hallmark of modernist architecture returned to its original aesthetic.
- Preservation, Rehabilitation or Restoration Award: 1215 Shop Road, a former textile factory turned into Hood Construction Company’s headquarters.
- Preservation, Rehabilitation or Restoration Award (Revitalization): 2901 Rosewood Drive, a former church converted into a mixed-use residential + commercial building.
- Preservation, Rehabilitation or Restoration Award (Residential): 3804 Palmetto Ave. | A one-bedroom residence renovated and restored to its original charm.