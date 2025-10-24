COLAtoday’s 2025 holiday gift guide: 90+ finds for everyone you love

Happy holidays, Columbia. We’ve spent hours curating our collection of 2025’s best holiday gifts — from budget picks and standout presents, to local gems and unforgettable experiences. Read on for 60+ gift ideas for everyone on your list, complete with price details and why we think they’re worth unwrapping.

Gifts for your significant other

Including a foot massager and a cozy cardigan. Graphic by 6AM City

Is it just us, or are partners always the hardest (but usually the most fun) to shop for? Shop our top picks to make them feel warm, cozy, and loved this winter.

Local pick: Nana by Sally Dotty Bag | $225 | You can never go wrong with a beautifully crafted, handmade leather bag. Throw it over your shoulder or use the handle for a quick grab-n-go for any occasion.

Shiatsu foot massager | $79.99 | Nothing says “I love you” like a foot massage — give your hands a break and gift one complete with heat, vibration, and rolling compression.

Bedside lamp with wireless charger and Bluetooth speaker | $59.99 | This elegant night light does it all, from wireless phone charging and music playing, to propping up streaming and e-reading devices.

Local pick: Autumn Harvest from Seminole Candle Co. | $28 | Set the mood of the season in your home with the scents of candied ginger, sweet harvest apples, spicy cloves, and cinnamon.

Barefoot Dreams blanket wrap | $178 | Elevate cozy holiday moments with a luxurious cardigan that might just be the softest thing they’ve ever draped around them.

Local pick: Riverbanks Zoo membership | $159 | A year-long membership gives access to the zoo and botanical garden, perfect for strolls, family visits, and to see new zoo babies.

Women’s UGG Tasman slipper + Men’s UGG Tasman slipper | $124.95+ | UGG perfected the indoor and outdoor slipper with its best-selling, sheepskin-lined Tasman design.

Full-zip flannel jacket | $36.99 | Flannel, cotton, and fleece combine in this ultra-soft, stylish hoodie.

Gifts for parents

Including a spinnable snack box and car backseat organizers. Graphic by 6AM City

Explore standout finds for parents and families that will save time + space, foster good-natured laughs, and promote rest and recovery.

Local pick: Blueberry Lemon from Sakhar Jams | $14 | Each season, Reshma Mahadkar and Jessica Henry pick local blueberries to stock up for their artisan jams, making it an essential local item to have in your fridge.

Snack organizer | $36.95 | Kids will love this snack spinner’s push button and slidable compartments — and parents will love how it makes snack time portable and stress-free.

Car backseat organizer | $25.99 | Gift parents peaceful car rides thanks to a two-pack of car organizers complete with a clear tablet holder and multiple compartments.

Local pick: Handcrafted Birdhouses by Patch Wrx Custom Woodworking | Prices vary | Your parents will appreciate you, and feathered friends will love you for this one. From their St. Matthews studio, Joe and Coleen make custom designs to fit any style.

Neck and back massager | $59.99 | Parents can’t always carve out time for the spa, but they can pop on this heated, deep tissue massager after a long day.

Daily dad jokes calendar | $13.99 | Make 2026 the year of never-ending puns with over 150 dad jokes in this monthly wall calendar.

Local pick: Kyle Smith Pottery Pistachio Double Dish | $46 | This cleverly designed ceramic bowl keeps your pistachios in the center and the shells neatly around the edge.

Mama bear slippers | $28 | As if these “Mama bear” slippers aren’t cute enough, the insides feature a teddy footbed for maximum softness.

Gifts for retirees

Including a garden kneeler and an ebike. Graphic by 6AM City

Whether they’re diving into long-awaited passions, trying a new hobby, or simply savoring well-earned relaxation, foster exploration and curiosity with our top gifts for retirees.

Local pick: A portrait from Barbara Welles | $130+ | Commemorate your favorite family pet with a hand-sketched portrait or painting.

Garden kneeler and stool | $30.90 | Gardening’s more fun without the knee and back pain — we love this all-in-one stool that functions as both a bench and seat + organizes garden tools.

Local pick: USC Symphony Orchestra Series season pass | $320 | They’ll remember this gift throughout the year at this six-performance pass featuring classic concertos and symphonies.

Smart birdfeeder with camera | $159.99 | Birders can watch special visitors up close with this durable and weatherproof birdfeeder.

8-pack puzzle set | $20.91 | These scenic jigsaw puzzles scale up from 300 pieces to 1,000 pieces, all in one great gift.

Local pick: Mad Platter gift certificate | $10+ | Use it toward painting, pottery, or wheel-throwing classes for a creative outlet to let out your inner artist.

eBike | $699 | Once they’ve tried pedal assist mode on this 4.6-star rated eBike, they’ll never go back to regular cycling again.

Pickleball set | $49.99 | These fiberglass surface pickleball paddles, grip tape, pickleballs, and portable carriers are the perfect intro gift for those looking to learn the game.

Gifts for students

Including an electric sauté pan and a lap desk. Graphic by 6AM City

Whether they’re graduating high school or living it up at college, they’ll love showing off these campus-approved gifts in school.

Local pick: Quilted pouch | $20 | Lilartistbri crafts cute and creative items like this strawberry coin bag that hooks right to your backpack.

Fidget toy pen | $16.99 | A great stocking stuffer, this chromatic, magnetic pen can be stacked into various shapes when it’s not in use as a writing tool or stylus.

Personalized senior 2026 shirt | $14.95 | The perfect fit for students to return from winter break wearing, this customizable sweatshirt will show off their “Class of 2026” pride.

Local pick: Cait Maloney stickers | $4 | These stickers show local pride with Columbia icons — perfect for decorating laptops and water bottles.

Bullet journal pens + 2026 planner | $11.99 + $24.99 | Pair a 24-pack of rainbow pens with a 2026 Happy Planner for creative, aesthetic organization.

Electric sauté pan | $36.99 | A TikTok trending item, this electric mini hot pot is perfect for whipping up noodles, oatmeal, eggs, and stir fries, dorm room-style.

Local pick: Cat In Crown by Bee Bottom Art | $35 | Small but full of personality, this crowned kitty watercolor is a playful piece of local art for your dorm wall or shelf.

Lap desk | $34.99 | This 4.7-star rated lap desk helps students prop up laptops while reclined — it even has a phone holder.

Gifts for young people

Including karaoke microphones and a light-up football. Graphic by 6AM City

Trying to find the hottest gifts for your grandkids, nieces, and nephews? After doing a little research (and learning a lot about Gen Z and Gen Alpha), these are our top picks for young people.

Local pick: Ageless Vintage gift card | Price of purchase | The Harden Street store has a well-curated collection of classic styles, including college gear, T-shirts, and sneakers.

LED dry erase board | $26.99 | Bring coloring time to a whole new level with this magic board that makes any drawing look like a neon sign.

Karaoke microphone | $19.99 | With over 800 five-star reviews, this karaoke mic acts as a Bluetooth speaker, recorder, and voice changer.

Local pick: Palmetto Tree Rope Hat | $40 | Gamecock great Connor Shaw and his friend Dustin Riddle started GC Supply, making Gamecock-related apparel that will have people asking, “Where did you get that hat?” when they’re tossing the ball outside Williams-Brice Stadium.

Free People cotton blend sweatshirt | $78 | You can’t go wrong with a versatile, oversized sweatshirt from Free People in colors including Black Cherry and Highlighter.

Digital camera | $49.99 | Is it just us, or is every young person switching from iPhone to digital pictures these days? Gift them a compact, stylish camera to capture photos on.

Local pick: Dubai Chocolate | $15 | Billie Eilish isn’t the only one who’s made it — Turkish Family Dessert has too. Sweet, crunchy, and trending, it’s the dessert of the moment. Send a DM on Instagram or find them at Soda City Market.

Light-up football | $39.90 | Backyard football is now possible at night, thanks to this LED light-up football.

Gifts for holiday parties and gift exchanges

Including a duck lamp and three pounds of really good salt. Graphic by 6AM City

Headed to your company’s holiday mixer, your family’s annual gift exchange, or the neighborhood’s white elephant party? This section’s for you. Some of these gifts are practical, while others are just silly.

Local pick: Contest Winning Columbia Tee | $30 | This long-sleeve t-shirt that shows off Cola pride with a cool design by local artist Cait Maloney (proceeds benefit a community program).

Computer memo and message board | $6.98 | Perfect for your work bestie, this will help them organize their notes and to-do lists.

“ HR Approved Way To Say Things I Can’t Say Out Loud At Work ” | $11.99 | This witty collection of “translations” is sure to create some chuckles around the office.

Local pick: “Funky Chicken” Magnet by Ernest Lee | $12 | A colorful magnet painted by Columbia’s own “Chicken Man” artist.

Monopoly Deal | $7.99 | This fun + family-friendly gift is a fast-paced version of the classic Monopoly board game.

Three pounds of really good salt | $51.90 | This one is sure to get some strange looks, but its silliness and sheer practicality might make it the most memorable gift at the party.

Local pick: Ole Gold BBQ Sauce by Roy’s Grille | $12 | Grab a bottle of tangy mustard-based barbecue sauce from an award-winning local chef.

Existential crisis duck lamp | $16.99 | This amusing, rechargeable light is cord-free + a cute desk accessory.

Gifts for adventurers

Including portable solar lights and a camp cushion. Graphic by 6AM City

For those who feel more at home under the open sky than a roof, these gifts will hit the mark — from a top-rated dry bag to a luxe camp cushion that brings indoor comforts to the campfire.

Local pick: Guided Congaree Park Canoe Tour | Prices vary | Give the experience of paddling through Congaree National Park’s wilderness.

Trekking poles | $29.99 | Hikers will love these lightweight and durable trekking poles that can tackle multiple types of terrain.

Camp cushion | $135 | A plush yet durable cushion that’s ideal for nights by the campfire.

Local pick: South Carolina State Parks All-Park Passport | $99 | This annual pass grants access to all 47 SC state parks for a year. It’s the ultimate gift for explorers – from the mountains to the sea, they can roam everywhere and create new memories.

Earthpack waterproof drybag | $19.99 | A true must for anyone who enjoys spending time outdoors, this will keep their belongings dry if a freak rainstorm strikes.

Portable solar lights | $80 | Upgrade their campsite setup with these lights that easily switch from ground illumination to string lights.

“Where Should We Camp Next?” National Parks book | $12.95 | Inspire their next great adventure with this guide to 300+ of the best camping and glamping spots in and around national parks.

Gifts for golfers

Including best-selling socks and a magnetic golf towel. Graphic by 6AM City

Fore! Surprise the match-play aficionado in your life with a gift they can use on or off the green — no ifs, ands, or putts.

Local pick: ProSwing Membership | $60+ | Use your gift card for a round of virtual golf from courses around the world, a lesson, or a club fitting.

Indoor putting green | $64.99 | Golfers won’t be able to resist trying out this 9.5-ft indoor putting green the day they unwrap it.

Frustrated golfer socks | $9.99 | This No. 1 best-selling pair of men’s novelty socks is sure to get a laugh.

Local pick: Custom Club Fitting | ~$75 | At Koosa Golf in Lexington and Northeast Columbia, you can try a variety of clubs and have them custom-fitted.

Magnetic golf towel | $31.95 | Rated 4.7 stars, this microfiber towel sticks to golf carts or clubs so they won’t lose it around the green.

Golf cooler bag | $25.99 | This slim, compact cooler bag can be stowed in the side pocket of most golf bags and fits up to six beer cans.

Local pick: Private Lesson with a PGA Pro – ~$90 | Learn from the best with everything from a half-hour one-on-one lesson to three full sessions.

Play Nine: The card game of golf | $19.99 | Just like in golf, the lowest score wins in this family-friendly card game with nearly 20,000 glowing reviews.

Gifts for pet lovers

Including a customizeable sweatshirt and a really good water bottle. Graphic by 6AM City

Whether their best friend is a gentle giant or a tiny furball, these gifts are made for true pet lovers who wouldn’t trade their companion for the world.

Local pick: “Go Gamecocks” Pet Bandana (The Modern Companion) | $28 | Let Fido show team spirit. This garnet and black bandana keeps your pet tailgate-ready — because our pets are fans too.

Personalized 2026 pet calendar | $23.99 | For that special someone who likes their pet more than people. We don’t judge.

4-in-1 convertible hands-free leash | $46 | This chic and durable leash can be adjusted to wear four different ways.

Local pick: “Pupcorn” Treats (Pampered Pup Bakery) | $12 | Dog-friendly popcorn treats handmade in SC for your pampered pup. These all-natural snacks will have tails wagging and make any pet owner smile.

Backseat cover | $32.99 | A safe and easy-to-clean backseat cover for the person that takes their dog with them everywhere.

Hydropet water bottle | $29.99 | Not your average water bottle, this unique product has dual detachable pet bowls for food + water on the go.

Local pick: MaxxiTreats Gift Bundle | $15+ | Gift a curated bundle of locally made dog treats and fun pet toys from Columbia-based MaxxiTreats.

Customizable pet embroidered sweatshirt | $120+ | So they can always keep their fur babies close to their heart.

Gifts for people who have everything

Including a word search blanket and classic hand cream. Graphic by 6AM City

The hard-to-shop-for crowd — would it truly be the holidays without them? Sure, your mother-in-law might have every juice glass Anthropologie’s ever made — but does she have an olive oil mister?

Local pick: Two Gals and a Fork Food Tour | $55 | Instead of stuff, give an experience (and a full belly). This guided walking tour explores Columbia’s culinary scene with stops for bites, sips, and local history that even longtime residents can learn something from.

Wine decanter | $59.99 | Wine lovers will appreciate this handblown glass decanter that features a large area design to foster maximum aeration.

Personalized word search throw blanket | $175 | Talk about a gift that’s one-of-a-kind — customize this blanket with up to 15 words and any theme.

Local pick: Glass Blowing Class Experience | ~$100 | Gift them a chance to make their own art. One Eared Cow Glass offers hands-on classes where guests can blow a glass ornament or paperweight under expert guidance.

Olive oil mister | $9.99 | A handy gift they can use to turn oil into a fine mist or a steady drizzle.

Towel warmer | $146.99 | The only thing better than a warm shower is emerging from said shower with a fresh, hot towel.

Local pick: Private Animal Encounter Tour at Goat Daddy’s Farm | $129 per person | Go behind the scenes at the Elgin farm for hands-on time with goats, alpacas, pigs, and more, plus a goat-milking demo and feeding experience.

Salt & Stone hand cream | $20 | Sometimes it’s simple things that make the best gifts. This top-rated hand cream is sure to impress.

Gifts for book lovers

Including a literary quote clock and and a book lover’s advent calendar. Graphic by 6AM City

Looking for the perfect gift for book worms, that isn’t a book? We’ve got you covered. Shop our list of book-themed gifts that celebrate their favorite pastime.

Local pick: Swimming with the Blowfish: Hootie, Healing, and One Hell of a Ride by Jim Sonefeld | $25 | Written by Hootie & the Blowfish’s drummer and founding member, this memoir traces fame, faith, and recovery — a must-read from one of Columbia’s most beloved bands.

The Book Lover’s Advent Calendar | $30 | Surprise the bibliophile in your life with this cozy advent calendar filled with reading-themed bookmarks, stickers, and ornaments.

Literary quote clock | $209 | Why tell time the normal way when you could use 13,000 curated literary quotes?

Local pick: Staring at the Ceiling (and other things I’ll never do) by Steven Crane | $15 | A poetic, introspective collection that blends humor and heartbreak set in Columbia’s 1990s music scene.

“Reading is my favorite sport” sweatshirt | $52 | Whether they’re rooting for Liz and Mr. Darcy, Feyre and Rhysand, or Violet and Xaden, celebrate the sport they’re always playing.

“To be read” storage basket | $19.98 | Perfect for that friend with an amazing aesthetic bookcase, this TBR book storage basket is both functional and adorable.

Local pick: All Good Books Membership | $25 | A year-long membership at Five Points’ independent bookstore gets you 10% off books, coffee, and tea, plus early access to member-only events and sales.

Kindle Unlimited membership | $65.95+ | The best thing you can gift a bibliophile? Over four million titles of free books.

Gifts that ship fast

Including pjs and a fun card game. Graphic by 6AM City

Behind on holiday shopping? We’ve all been there. These thoughtful gifts are available with Prime two-day shipping, so they’ll arrive just in time.

Women’s pajama set | Prices vary on color and pattern | These ultra-soft pjs are available in 40+ colors and patterns, from classic solids to fun holiday patterns.

Trifold leather wallet | $32.99 | Upgrade their worn-out wallet to this stylish + functional one that boasts RFID blocking technology.

Owala FreeSip | $29.98 | This 4.7-star rated water bottle is loved for its patented FreeSip design that allows you to sip upright through a built-in straw or tilt back to swig a gulp.

Satchel crossbody bag | $35.14 | A chic and practical choice for the handbag lover in your life.

Herd Mentality card game | $24.99 | This udderly hilarious + family-friendly card game is a perfect stocking stuffer.

Gifts under $20

Including a fluffy sweatshirt and shower steamers. Graphic by 6AM City

Holiday magic doesn’t have to break the bank. Check out our favorite festive finds — all $20 or less.

Local pick: Confluence Blend Coffee (12 oz) | $18 | A bag of locally roasted coffee beans from Indah Coffee — smooth, balanced, and perfect for the caffeine lover who appreciates a Soda City brew.

Fleece pullover | $7.99 | This oversized fluffy sweatshirt is what cozy winter dreams are made of.

Foldable travel jewelry case | $15.99 | Five different jewelry compartments make it easy to organize rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings.

Local pick: SC Shaped Plush Keychain and Bag Charm | $16 | A smiling navy SC-shaped plush with a red heart and keyring that’s a cute, soft reminder of home.

Shower steamers | $9.99 | This best-selling assortment features scents like lavender, eucalyptus, and rosemary.

Cast iron burger press | $19.99 | Surprise your foodie friend with this smash burger press that works on skillets, griddles, gas grills, and more.

Local pick: Stone-Ground Grits (1 lb) | $6 | For the foodie, grab a bag of organic, heirloom corn grits milled right here in Columbia.

Best-selling plaid chunky scarf | $14.99 | Elevate their winter wardrobe with this best-selling scarf they’ll use for years to come.

Gifts for the proud Soda Citizen

Show off your local pride with these gifts. Graphic by 6AM City

Local pick: Columbia Fireflies Baseball Cap | $25 | Help them rep the Soda City with a minor league team cap. The Fireflies’ logo and colors are a point of local pride — and the glow-in-the-dark emblem nods to the city’s most famous summer residents. columbiafireflies.com

Local pick: Official City of Columbia ornament | $15 | Trim the tree with local history. Each year the City of Columbia releases a an official ornament of a local landmark.

Local pick: Palmetto tree necklace | ~$70 | The perfect gift for any South Carolina lover and a subtle reminder of home.

Holiday gifting = the perfect excuse to show your Columbia pride. Shop great gifts for Columbians that pay tribute to the best city + sports teams in the nation (we’re biased, of course).