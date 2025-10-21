Support Us Button Widget
It’s Homecoming weekend at USC

USC’s Homecoming Weekend returns Oct. 24–26 with events, tailgates, and a Saturday showdown vs. Alabama.

October 21, 2025 • 
David Stringer
4Y3A0456.jpg

Tripping on bricks in the Historic Horseshoe is basically a rite of passage. | Photo by COLAtoday

There’s no place like Homecoming. USC will welcome back alumni this weekend — Friday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 26 — with three days of festivities anchored by the big game vs. Alabama on Saturday. Gone are the days of homecoming weekend aligning with a “cupcake” matchup.

Here’s what’s happening:

Friday, Oct. 24

• Richard T. Greener Scholarship Breakfast | 8-10:30 a.m.
• Cocky’s Reading Express short film premiere | 4-6 p.m.
• Homecoming on the Horseshoe | 6-10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

• Homecoming Tailgate vs. Alabama | Three hours before kickoff | Gamecock Park

Sunday, Oct. 26

• Rainbow Brunch | 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
• USC Ring Ceremony | 2 p.m.

Expect garnet, black, and a whole lot of pride all weekend long.

