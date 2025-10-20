Voodoo Brewing Co. Lexington to celebrate Grand Opening

Cheers — downtown Lexington is getting a new spot to gather, eat, and raise a glass. Voodoo Brewing Co., owned and operated by retired US military veteran Dawu Bowman, will host its grand opening on Friday, Nov. 7.

The celebration kicks off with an 11 a.m. ribbon cutting with the Lexington Chamber of Commerce, followed by an evening event from 5–9 p.m. featuring live music, giveaways, and beer specials.

With award-winning craft beer brewed in Meadville, Pennsylvania, a full kitchen, and a 1,000-sqft patio, the new brewpub aims to be a welcoming spot for casual meals, live entertainment, and Gamecock watch parties.

“We’re not just opening a brewery — we’re building a place where the community can connect,” said Bowman. “Lexington deserves a spot that feels like home — where families can share a meal, friends can watch the game, and everyone can raise a glass to what makes this town special.”