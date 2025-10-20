Support Us Button Widget
Food

Voodoo Brewing Co. Lexington to celebrate Grand Opening

Voodoo Brewing Co. Lexington will host a grand opening on Friday, Nov. 7, serving Pennsylvania-brewed craft beers, local food, and hosting community events downtown.

October 20, 2025
VoodooLexington-InTheBlack-019 Large.png

Grab a seat with Main Street views at the new VooDoo Brewing Co. | Photo via VooDoo Brewing Co. Lexington

Cheers — downtown Lexington is getting a new spot to gather, eat, and raise a glass. Voodoo Brewing Co., owned and operated by retired US military veteran Dawu Bowman, will host its grand opening on Friday, Nov. 7.

The celebration kicks off with an 11 a.m. ribbon cutting with the Lexington Chamber of Commerce, followed by an evening event from 5–9 p.m. featuring live music, giveaways, and beer specials.

With award-winning craft beer brewed in Meadville, Pennsylvania, a full kitchen, and a 1,000-sqft patio, the new brewpub aims to be a welcoming spot for casual meals, live entertainment, and Gamecock watch parties.

“We’re not just opening a brewery — we’re building a place where the community can connect,” said Bowman. “Lexington deserves a spot that feels like home — where families can share a meal, friends can watch the game, and everyone can raise a glass to what makes this town special.”

