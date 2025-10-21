Methodical Coffee opens in the BullStreet District

The wait is over for the new Methodical Coffee location in the BullStreet District. Tucked into the first-floor corner of the Westlawn building facing The Lawn, the new café is in “soft open “mode — meaning only the drink menu is available while the in-house bakery finishes construction. The bakery isn’t far off, though; you’ll be able to get an AM bun soon.

A rendering of The Lawn that’s currently under construction with Methodical Coffee located on the right side beside Gather COLA. | Rendering by 4240 Architecture

If you’ve had Methodical at local spots like Piecewise Coffee, you’re familiar with the beans, which are roasted at its Travelers Rest roastery. This is the brand’s first brick-and-mortar in Columbia and its first location outside of the Greenville market. The new two-story café features a mezzanine with upstairs seating, oversized glass windows looking out at the lawn, and The Library — a rentable second-floor room for everything from work meetings and crafting gatherings to baby showers.

Expect the same menu as its Greenville locations, including the fan-favorite Tres Leches drink, pour-overs featuring signature roasts, and a variety of teas.

Hours: Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-3 p.m. | Sunday 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Free 2-hour parking is available in the garage beside REI and Gather Columbia.

Pro tip: Enter from Matilda Evans Street — the café sits across from the fenced-off Williams Building (the future site of Coastal Crust).