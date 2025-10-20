Support Us Button Widget
SC rolls out new SC250 license plates

New SC license plates feature the Moultrie Flag and the phrase “Where the Revolutionary War Was Won.”

October 20, 2025 • 
David Stringer
Liberty Moultrie Flag Large.png

New SC license plates feature the Moultrie Flag and the phrase “Where the Revolutionary War Was Won.” | Images via SCDMV

Bid farewell to South Carolina’s signature blue “While I Breathe, I Hope” license plate. Beginning Jan. 1, the SCDMV will begin issuing a new standard design — the SC250 plate, created to honor the state’s pivotal role in the Revolutionary War.

The new plate features the Moultrie Flag waving below the phrase “Where the Revolutionary War Was Won,” referencing Sgt. William Jasper’s flag-raising during the 1776 Battle of Fort Sullivan. Designed by the South Carolina Revolutionary War Sestercentennial Commission, the update coincides with a state law requiring plate redesigns every 10 years.

Drivers will automatically receive the new plate when renewing registrations starting next year. Because plate numbers are issued in sequence, most motorists will get a new number unless they’ve purchased a personalized tag.

License New Design.png

South Carolina’s new licenses feature updated security and state icons like the yellow jessamine and Carolina wren. | Images via SCDMV

The DMV isn’t stopping at plates — SC’s newest IDs are showing up with a fresh face and state pride to match. The SCDMV unveiled redesigned driver’s licenses and ID cards featuring yellow jessamine, a Carolina wren, a loggerhead sea turtle, the State House, and more Palmetto State imagery.

The upgrades go beyond looks. The cards include more than 40 new security features, laser engraving, and a new production process designed to fight counterfeiting and identity theft.

Current licenses and plates remain valid until their expiration dates, so there’s no need to rush to switch — but when they do arrive, both will showcase a new wave of South Carolina pride.

