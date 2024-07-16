Support Us Button Widget
Sports

Dreaming of gold: Olympians with ties to Columbia and SC competing in the Paris Summer 2024 Olympics

Cola is well represented on the world stage at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics — these are some locals to watch.

July 16, 2024 • 
Monica GarskeSamantha Robertson
Paris-2024-Olympics-McPherson-6amcity-5.jpg

The Paris 2024 Olympics run from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, Aug. 11.| Photo by Erin McPherson, 6AM City

Light the torch and cue that iconic Olympics theme song — we’re ready for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics happening Friday, July 26 to Sunday, Aug. 11.

At this summer’s Olympic Games, approximately 10,500 athletes from 206 National Olympic Committees will compete across 32 sports — including some new ones. Since we’re all about keeping it local, we’ve rounded up nine Paris 2024 Olympians with ties to Columbia, SC that you should keep your eye on. Let the Games begin.

4Y3A4066.jpg

A’ja Wilson dribbles on her new court at Hyatt Park in Columbia. | Photo by COLAtoday

A’ja Wilson, Women’s Basketball

Does she even need an introduction? A’ja Wilson is from Columbia + a USC alum (and legend.). TIME named her one of the 100 Most Influential People of 2024, and along with being an Olympian, she’s also an author, writing the book “Dear Black Girls: How to Be True to You.” Wilson is currently working on The A’One shoe, created by Nike, that will launch next year.

Canyon Barry, 3x3 Basketball

Canyon Barry played for the College of Charleston from 2013-2016 + the University of Florida from 2016-2017. Fun Fact — he’s known for using the underhand “granny throw’ in his free throws — a move his dad, Hall of Famer Rick Barry, was also known for.

Ellen Geddes, Wheelchair Fencing

Ellen Geddes is from Aiken, SC, and graduated from Presbyterian College in 2010. Geddes competed in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics and aims to medal this year during the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Emma Navarro, Tennis: Women’s singles + doubles

Emma Navarro’s hometown is Charleston and recently made a run at the Wimbledon title. Navarro also played college tennis at the University of Virginia.

Laeticia Amihere, Women’s Basketball

Former Gamecock women’s basketball player, Laeticia Amihere, will be returning to the Olympics and playing for Team Canada. Fun fact: in the 2020 games, Amihere became the first Gamecock women’s basketball player in history to play in the Olympics while enrolled at USC.

Melissa Jefferson, Track & Field: Women’s 100M

Melissa Jefferson is from Hemingway, SC and this will be her first Olympic games, but she’s no stranger to winning gold. Jefferson helped Team USA win gold in the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

Quanera Hayes, Track: Women’s Relay Pool

Quanera Hayes, from Dillon, SC, went to Livingstone College in NC and competed in the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

Quincy Hall, Track & Field: Men’s 400M

Originally from Kansas City, MO, Quincy Hall is a senior at USC and this will be his first Olympic games, after running his fastest time for the 400M in the Olympic trials in Oregon.

Raven Saunders, Track & Field: Shot Put

Raven Saunders, originally from Charleston, is known for wearing colorful masks at competitions. Going by the nickname “Hulk,” this is Saunders’ 3rd time qualifying for the Olympics.

Sabrina D’Angelo, Soccer

Former Gamecock, Sabrina D’Angelo will be playing for her home country, Canada as a goalkeeper in her second Olympics. D’Angelo played for the Gamecocks from 2011 to 2014.

More from COLAtoday
Godspeed-9017.jpg
Food
Godspeed coffee opens pop-up shop
Godspeed, a new specialty coffee pop-up by Roger Caughman and Kailey Cunningham, focuses on building community connections with each pop-up.
July 15, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Coa Agaveria Y Cocina
Food
Raise a glass — Drink Up Week is coming
We’ve got details and a map full of drink deals: We’ll be highlighting the vibrant beverage scene across Columbia, SC from July 22 to July 26, 2024.
July 15, 2024
 · 
Monica Garske
TasteontheRiver.png
The Annual Taste on the River event raised over $37,000 for the West Columbia Beautification Foundation
The yearly fundraising event, hosted by the West Columbia Beautification Foundation, raises money for local beautification projects, including ongoing development for Highway No. 1.
July 12, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
five points 2
Events
Five after Five lineup announced
The Five after Five outdoor concert series
July 11, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Alex Strickland.jpg
Food
Q+A with Alex Strickland, chef at The Dragon Room and frontman of local band Abacus
Chef Alex Strickland of The Dragon Room, also the lead singer of metal band Abacus, discusses his favorite dishes, local foodie spots, and balancing his culinary and musical creativity.
July 11, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Van Robotics.png
Business
‘Shark Tank” ideas that have come out of Columbia
Entrepreneurs come from everywhere, including The Midlands. Read about three products that have been featured or inspired by the show “Shark Tank.”
July 10, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
IMG_1924
Festivals
Jammin’ in July is happening this weekend in Historic Camden
Looking for a night out and an evening full of local music with friends and family? Head to Jammin’ in July this weekend.
July 10, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Boyd
Food
Columbia’s Restaurant Summer Games in Boyd Plaza
The Restaurant Summer Games will feature seven restaurants competing in Olympic inspired games and showcasing a dish and cocktail for charity.
July 9, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Don Luigi-8939.jpg
Food
A look inside Alimentari Don Luigi in the Mills District
Alimentari Don Luigi is the new Italian market and bottle shop from Bar Gran Sasso co-owners Joe Cardinale and former Terra chef, Joby Wetzel.
July 9, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
play-right-series.png
Arts
Learn the ropes of a playwright by joining the Play Right Series
If you love local fine arts or are curious about what it takes to get a play from page to stage, join the Play Right Series with The Jasper Project and get involved in the production process of a local play.
July 8, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson