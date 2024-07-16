Dreaming of gold: Olympians with ties to Columbia and SC competing in the Paris Summer 2024 Olympics

Light the torch and cue that iconic Olympics theme song — we’re ready for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics happening Friday, July 26 to Sunday, Aug. 11.

At this summer’s Olympic Games, approximately 10,500 athletes from 206 National Olympic Committees will compete across 32 sports — including some new ones. Since we’re all about keeping it local, we’ve rounded up nine Paris 2024 Olympians with ties to Columbia, SC that you should keep your eye on. Let the Games begin.

A’ja Wilson dribbles on her new court at Hyatt Park in Columbia. | Photo by COLAtoday

Does she even need an introduction? A’ja Wilson is from Columbia + a USC alum (and legend.). TIME named her one of the 100 Most Influential People of 2024, and along with being an Olympian, she’s also an author, writing the book “Dear Black Girls: How to Be True to You.” Wilson is currently working on The A’One shoe, created by Nike, that will launch next year.

Canyon Barry played for the College of Charleston from 2013-2016 + the University of Florida from 2016-2017. Fun Fact — he’s known for using the underhand “granny throw’ in his free throws — a move his dad, Hall of Famer Rick Barry, was also known for.

Ellen Geddes is from Aiken, SC, and graduated from Presbyterian College in 2010. Geddes competed in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics and aims to medal this year during the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Emma Navarro’s hometown is Charleston and recently made a run at the Wimbledon title. Navarro also played college tennis at the University of Virginia.

Former Gamecock women’s basketball player, Laeticia Amihere, will be returning to the Olympics and playing for Team Canada. Fun fact: in the 2020 games, Amihere became the first Gamecock women’s basketball player in history to play in the Olympics while enrolled at USC.

Melissa Jefferson is from Hemingway, SC and this will be her first Olympic games, but she’s no stranger to winning gold. Jefferson helped Team USA win gold in the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

Quanera Hayes, from Dillon, SC, went to Livingstone College in NC and competed in the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

Originally from Kansas City, MO, Quincy Hall is a senior at USC and this will be his first Olympic games, after running his fastest time for the 400M in the Olympic trials in Oregon.

Raven Saunders, originally from Charleston, is known for wearing colorful masks at competitions. Going by the nickname “Hulk,” this is Saunders’ 3rd time qualifying for the Olympics.

Former Gamecock, Sabrina D’Angelo will be playing for her home country, Canada as a goalkeeper in her second Olympics. D’Angelo played for the Gamecocks from 2011 to 2014.