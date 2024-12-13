Support Us Button Widget
The history of snow in Columbia, SC

From snowstorms to memorable snowfalls and winter weather locals can expect to see later this season, we’re recapping the history of snow in Columbia.

December 13, 2024 • 
Samantha RobertsonSTAFF
snow

Assembly Street in the snow in 1973 | Image via The State Newspaper Photograph Archive via Richland Library

Table of Contents
Other heavy snowfalls Cola experienced:
The snowiest month for Cola
The earliest snowfall Cola experienced:
The most recent snowfall Cola experienced:

Raise your hand if you remember Columbia’s great snowfall of 2010. In case you missed it (or were just a wee little snowflake at the time), here’s what happened: On Feb. 12, 2010, Soda Citizens got caught in a snowstorm, which began that afternoon + lasted into the next morning, bringing in 8.6 inches of fresh powder in total.

While the day did bring its fair share of grief, like thousands of power outages + a few car accidents, it’s certain that residents also celebrated the snowfall with plenty of snowball fights, hot chocolate making, and snowman building.

Here are some more snowtable fast facts about Columbia’s relationship with snow days:

Other heavy snowfalls Cola experienced:

16 inches of snow in February 1973
11.8 inches of snow in February 1899
11.7 inches of snow in February 1914

    The snowiest month for Cola

    While historically, February has been the snowiest month for Columbia, according to WLTX, over the last 30+ years, January has moved up as the top wintery weather month for the Midlands.

      The earliest snowfall Cola experienced:

      • 4.3 in. of snow, November 1, 2014

      The most recent snowfall Cola experienced:

      • Cola received two inches of snow on January 21, 2022.

      And before you start Instacarting the milk, the bread, and the eggs this year, know that this season’s weather doesn’t call for snow – and meteorologists are predicting the weather to be a little drier and warmer than average in our region.

