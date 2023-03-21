SUBSCRIBE
Biz

25 years of Riggs Partners CreateAthon

Riggs Partners CreateAthon event has helped over 2,000 nonprofit organizations worldwide.

March 21, 2023 • 
David Stringer
WECO RIGGS.jpeg

Riggs Partners spearheaded the refurb of the WECO sign in West Columbia. | Photo by COLAtoday

$30 million. That’s how much the CreateAthon marketing marathon has delivered in pro bono marketing services to over 2,000 nonprofit organizations across the globe since Riggs Partners founded it in 1998.

Today, more than 100 marketing and communications agencies, universities, and professional trade organizations are official CreateAthon partners hosting 24-hour marketing marathons to help local nonprofits.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the event, the West Columbia-based marketing firm — recently in the news for helping refurbish the WECO sign — is releasing The Art of CreateAthoning toolkit to help marketing agencies, clubs, and other organizations create their own pro bono marketing marathons.

This year’s clients include EmmanuWheel, Girl Get Up Society, KLUB LIFT, Original Six Foundation, Palmetto Place Children and Youth Services, and The Unumb Center for Neurodevelopment.

Past CreatAthon clients include:

