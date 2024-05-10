5 Columbia ice cream scoops

We all know Cola stays warm, so here’s a list of five ice cream shops where you can cool off with a cone. Today we’re talking scoop-specific shops, for those who enjoy regular ice cream to soft serve.

Cold Stone Creamery | 914 N Lake Dr., Spc 160, Lexington + 285 Columbiana Dr., Ste M, Columbia

Cold Stone Creamery’s ice cream is churned fresh in each store so you’ll never have to worry about that pesky freezer burn. Choose from a wide variety of mix-ins to create your own unique flavor.

Handels | 4619 Forest Dr., Columbia

Cola’s newest ice cream spot has a variety of custom flavors to keep you coming back to try. Tiny spoon provided, you can taste a few before you order. City Editor David here, I tried the Graham Central Station and recommend it for those who enjoy a little crunch in each bite.

Marble Slab Creamery | 1230 Bower Pkwy. Suite B - 1, Columbia + 6080 Garners Ferry Rd. Suite A, Columbia

Homemade in small batches, Marble Slab will slap your scoop on the frozen marble and mix in fruits, nuts, candies, or whatever you’re in the mood for.

Lick local at Sweet Cream Company | Photo via @yumartsyfood

Sweet Cream Co. | 1627 Main St., Columbia

Located just blocks from the State House, Sweet Cream Co. has a rotating cast of unique flavors that range from Coconut Lime Honey to Caramel Cashew. Put a couple of scoops in its scratch-made waffle cones and you’re set for your Main Street stroll.

Sweet Peas SC | 412 Mcnulty St., Suite B., Blythewood

Put it in a cup, put it in a cone, or try your hand-scooped ice cream in nacho style at this Blythewood sweet spot. If you can’t decide, you can always do the six-flavor ice cream flight.