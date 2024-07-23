5 of Cola’s refreshing summer drinks

May we interest you in a refreshing cold bev? Beat the heat with these must-try local beverages:
Agua Frescas from Tacos Nayarit | Wash down those tacos with an Agua Fresca with refreshing flavors like Mango + Guayaba.
Lemonade from The Lemonade Twins | These young twin entrepreneurs are making a splash at Soda City Market and around Cola with their homemade, multi-flavor lemonades.
Licuados from Manny’s Shaved Ice N’ Snacks | Savor the richness of tradition with Manny’s licuados — a creamy blend of fresh fruit, milk, and natural cane sugar.
Smoothies from Tasty As Fit | Stay healthy and cool with a smoothie from Tasty As Fit. Don’t be fooled by the name, the Lucky Charm Smoothie has ingredients like fresh fruits with zucchini, and avocado for the greens.
Sweet tea from No Name Deli | No Name’s sweet tea is a lunchtime treat with flavors like peach + raspberry. Sip it sweet or unsweet, and garnish it with a side of fresh mint.