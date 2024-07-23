5 of Cola’s refreshing summer drinks

May we interest you in a refreshing cold bev? Beat the heat with these must-try local beverages:

Agua Frescas from Tacos Nayarit | Wash down those tacos with an Agua Fresca with refreshing flavors like Mango + Guayaba.

Lemonade from The Lemonade Twins | These young twin entrepreneurs are making a splash at Soda City Market and around Cola with their homemade, multi-flavor lemonades.

Licuados from Manny’s Shaved Ice N’ Snacks | Savor the richness of tradition with Manny’s licuados — a creamy blend of fresh fruit, milk, and natural cane sugar.

Smoothies from Tasty As Fit | Stay healthy and cool with a smoothie from Tasty As Fit. Don’t be fooled by the name, the Lucky Charm Smoothie has ingredients like fresh fruits with zucchini, and avocado for the greens.