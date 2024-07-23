Support Us Button Widget
Food

5 of Cola’s refreshing summer drinks

Don’t sweat the heat, cool down with one of these five cold drinks around Columbia, SC.

July 23, 2024 • 
David Stringer
thelemonadetwins_1719677831_3401226623372708397_37982047208.png

Catch The Lemonade Twins each week at Soda City Market and other pop-up spots around the Midlands.

Photo via The Lemonade Twins

May we interest you in a refreshing cold bev? Beat the heat with these must-try local beverages:

Agua Frescas from Tacos Nayarit | Wash down those tacos with an Agua Fresca with refreshing flavors like Mango + Guayaba.

Lemonade from The Lemonade Twins | These young twin entrepreneurs are making a splash at Soda City Market and around Cola with their homemade, multi-flavor lemonades.

Licuados from Manny’s Shaved Ice N’ Snacks | Savor the richness of tradition with Manny’s licuados — a creamy blend of fresh fruit, milk, and natural cane sugar.

Smoothies from Tasty As Fit | Stay healthy and cool with a smoothie from Tasty As Fit. Don’t be fooled by the name, the Lucky Charm Smoothie has ingredients like fresh fruits with zucchini, and avocado for the greens.

Sweet tea from No Name Deli | No Name’s sweet tea is a lunchtime treat with flavors like peach + raspberry. Sip it sweet or unsweet, and garnish it with a side of fresh mint.

More from COLAtoday
steelhandsbrewing_1699286752_3230173861503781492_5865462223 (1).jpg
Culture
Local libations: A round of Columbia-centric craft beers
A turn of phrase here, a recognizable COLA nod there — these craft beers found around Soda City take local pride seriously.
July 23, 2024
 · 
Monica Garske
coca-cola in Cola.png
Food
The history of and ties Coca-Cola has to Columbia
What do Coca-Cola, Michael Jordan, and Columbia, SC have in common? Keep reading to find out the history of and ties Coca-Cola has to Columbia.
July 22, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
rose flight.jpeg
Food
Toast of the town: Drink Up Week has arrived
This week — Monday, July 22-Friday, July 26, 2024 — we’re shining a spotlight on the vibrant drink scene in Columbia.
July 19, 2024
 · 
Monica Garske
outoor stage.jpg
Events
Camp Cola Fest: Your ultimate adult “summer camp” experience
Camp Cola Fest: Live music, summer camp vibes, food trucks, and interactive experiences in Columbia, SC on July 27, 12-10 p.m.
July 19, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
busker-Soda-City-Columbia-SC-Shell-Suber
Instagram
How to find your third place around Columbia and some recommendations to get you started
Third places are public, informal gathering spaces that you frequent in your community. We’re here to help you give you recommendations and help you find your third place around Columbia.
July 18, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Welcome Home.png
Real Estate
Uniquely Columbia short term rentals
The CB90 rental properties and The Hangar Lofts offer uniquely Columbia options for short term rentals and are ideal for Gamecock weekends.
July 17, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
PSYCHii-9039.jpg
Events
Made with Cola Love’s latest activation: PSYCHii pop up shop
Made with Cola Love’s latest activation features PSYCHii, a creative agency, offering marketing and production workshops at 2222 Sumter St.
July 17, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Paris-2024-Olympics-McPherson-6amcity-5.jpg
Sports
Dreaming of gold: Olympians with ties to Columbia and SC competing in the Paris Summer 2024 Olympics
Cola is well represented on the world stage at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics — these are some locals to watch.
July 16, 2024
 · 
Monica Garske
Godspeed-9017.jpg
Food
Godspeed coffee opens pop-up shop
Godspeed, a new specialty coffee pop-up by Roger Caughman and Kailey Cunningham, focuses on building community connections with each pop-up.
July 15, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Coa Agaveria Y Cocina
Food
Raise a glass — Drink Up Week is coming
We’ve got details and a map full of drink deals: We’ll be highlighting the vibrant beverage scene across Columbia, SC from July 22 to July 26, 2024.
July 15, 2024
 · 
Monica Garske