Support Us Button Widget
Food

Toast of the town: Drink Up Week has arrived

This week — Monday, July 22-Friday, July 26, 2024 — we’re shining a spotlight on the vibrant drink scene in Columbia.

July 19, 2024 • 
Monica Garske
rose flight.jpeg

Travel the world one rosé at a time with this special from Broad & Vine Wine Bar.

Photo by Broad & Vine Wine Bar

Drink Up Week is finally here and we have a feeling it’ll be the toast of the town.

Here’s the tea — today through Friday, July 26, we’re celebrating the entrepreneurs, mixologists, venues, and beverages that make Cola go ‘round.

As you know, we’ve created an interactive map of can’t-miss deals offered by local businesses in Columbia. Here are the top deals our COLAtoday editors have their eyes on — and what they plan to pair with these drinks.

Proximapdrinkup.png

Find and enjoy over a dozen Drink Up deals around Cola. | Photo via Proxi Map + data via Google

City Editor David is going for the $3 off margarita and $1 off beer at Masa Mexican Street Food on Rosewood Drive from 4-7 p.m. He’s dropping by with friends on Wednesday where they’ll snack on the corn ribs, a tray or two of chips and guac, and the $8 Burrito Wednesdays special.

City editor Sam here. I can’t wait for a dessert deal — I’m always wanting a little something sweet after dinner.I’m planning to snag a $14 adult milkshake or a $13 dessert martini from Kaminsky’s Dessert Cafeafter dinner in the Vista.

We hope you enjoy sipping your way through our city this week. Cheers to you and happy Drink Up Week, Columbians.

More from COLAtoday
outoor stage.jpg
Events
Camp Cola Fest: Your ultimate adult “summer camp” experience
Camp Cola Fest: Live music, summer camp vibes, food trucks, and interactive experiences in Columbia, SC on July 27, 12-10 p.m.
July 19, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
busker-Soda-City-Columbia-SC-Shell-Suber
Instagram
How to find your third place around Columbia and some recommendations to get you started
Third places are public, informal gathering spaces that you frequent in your community. We’re here to help you give you recommendations and help you find your third place around Columbia.
July 18, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Welcome Home.png
Real Estate
Uniquely Columbia short term rentals
The CB90 rental properties and The Hangar Lofts offer uniquely Columbia options for short term rentals and are ideal for Gamecock weekends.
July 17, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
PSYCHii-9039.jpg
Events
Made with Cola Love’s latest activation: PSYCHii pop up shop
Made with Cola Love’s latest activation features PSYCHii, a creative agency, offering marketing and production workshops at 2222 Sumter St.
July 17, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Paris-2024-Olympics-McPherson-6amcity-5.jpg
Sports
Dreaming of gold: Olympians with ties to Columbia and SC competing in the Paris Summer 2024 Olympics
Cola is well represented on the world stage at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics — these are some locals to watch.
July 16, 2024
 · 
Monica Garske
Godspeed-9017.jpg
Food
Godspeed coffee opens pop-up shop
Godspeed, a new specialty coffee pop-up by Roger Caughman and Kailey Cunningham, focuses on building community connections with each pop-up.
July 15, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Coa Agaveria Y Cocina
Food
Raise a glass — Drink Up Week is coming
We’ve got details and a map full of drink deals: We’ll be highlighting the vibrant beverage scene across Columbia, SC from July 22 to July 26, 2024.
July 15, 2024
 · 
Monica Garske
TasteontheRiver.png
The Annual Taste on the River event raised over $37,000 for the West Columbia Beautification Foundation
The yearly fundraising event, hosted by the West Columbia Beautification Foundation, raises money for local beautification projects, including ongoing development for Highway No. 1.
July 12, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
five points 2
Events
Five after Five lineup announced
The Five after Five outdoor concert series
July 11, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Alex Strickland.jpg
Food
Q+A with Alex Strickland, chef at The Dragon Room and frontman of local band Abacus
Chef Alex Strickland of The Dragon Room, also the lead singer of metal band Abacus, discusses his favorite dishes, local foodie spots, and balancing his culinary and musical creativity.
July 11, 2024
 · 
David Stringer