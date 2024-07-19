Toast of the town: Drink Up Week has arrived

Drink Up Week is finally here and we have a feeling it’ll be the toast of the town.

Here’s the tea — today through Friday, July 26, we’re celebrating the entrepreneurs, mixologists, venues, and beverages that make Cola go ‘round.

As you know, we’ve created an interactive map of can’t-miss deals offered by local businesses in Columbia. Here are the top deals our COLAtoday editors have their eyes on — and what they plan to pair with these drinks.

Find and enjoy over a dozen Drink Up deals around Cola. | Photo via Proxi Map + data via Google

City Editor David is going for the $3 off margarita and $1 off beer at Masa Mexican Street Food on Rosewood Drive from 4-7 p.m. He’s dropping by with friends on Wednesday where they’ll snack on the corn ribs, a tray or two of chips and guac, and the $8 Burrito Wednesdays special.

City editor Sam here. I can’t wait for a dessert deal — I’m always wanting a little something sweet after dinner.I’m planning to snag a $14 adult milkshake or a $13 dessert martini from Kaminsky’s Dessert Cafeafter dinner in the Vista.

We hope you enjoy sipping your way through our city this week. Cheers to you and happy Drink Up Week, Columbians.