The history of and ties Coca-Cola has to Columbia

Happy Drink Up Week, Cola. To kick off this week all about local beverages, we’re highlighting one of the most famous beverages, Coca-Cola, and its ties to Columbia.

They don’t call us the Soda City for nothin’

For a little backstory, the moniker “Soda City” comes from a shortened version of Columbia — Cola. Cola is another word for soda, and thus, Soda City was born.

Some believe the terms “Cola” and “Soda City” were coined in the 1900s when Coca-Cola established the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in the Cottontown neighborhood, which operated at 2830 North Main St. between 1952 and 1992.

The bottling company processed and delivered the “delicious and refreshing” drink to restaurants. The old site has been repurposed to Storage Rentals of America.

Coca-Cola in Cola

Coca-Cola Bottling Company Consolidated — a regional bottler and distributor — is located in Blythewood. If you don’t mind a drive, Coca-Cola’s headquarters are in Atlanta, GA — where the first glass of Coca-Cola was poured. Browse the World of Coca-Cola museum to learn about the history of the drink, how it’s made, and more.

In 1988, Michael Jordan was at the Carolina Coliseum to judge the Coca-Cola Classic Big DM Slam Dunk Contest. | Photo via Richland Library’s digital archives.

Fun fact

City Editor Sam here — I thought our readers would think this was cool. While I was researching Coca-Cola ties to Columbia, I came across a story from August of 1988. Famous basketball star Michael Jordan was in Columbia to judge the Coca-Cola Big DM Slam Dunk Contest at the Carolina Coliseum.

Stephen “Jo Jo” English, a former Gamecock standout basketball player, won the contest that year and later played in the NBA with Jordan as a Chicago Bull. Bringing it full circle — English is currently the head basketball coach at Lower Richland High School which is his alma mater.