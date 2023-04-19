SUBSCRIBE
6 homes we’re drooling over this month

Browse these dreamy houses currently on the market in Columbia, SC.

April 19, 2023 • 
Jessalin Heins-Nagamoto
Spending the morning watching these homes cycle? Works for us.

Photos via: The Wheeler Group, Olivia Cooley, Keller Williams, ART of Real Estate, Yip Premier Real Estate, and The Moore Company.

If you’re like us — whether you’re in the market for a new home or not — you’ll take any excuse to look at real estate in Columbia and our surrounding areas.

Here are six stunning homes to take a look at (and swoon over):

  1. Stately colonial-style home | Listing agent: Jeff Wheeler, The Wheeler Group
  2. Stone home with sun room and fireplace | Listing agent: Hope Matthews-Mckay, Keller Williams
  3. Traditional brick home surrounded by trees | Listing agent: Colby O’Neal, Olivia Cooley
  4. Charming downtown home with front porch | Listed by: The ART of Real Estate
  5. Rosewood brick home with private patio | Listing agent: Christine Wells, Yip Premier Real Estate
  6. Forest Acres home perfect for guests | Listed by: The Moore Company

