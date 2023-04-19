6 homes we’re drooling over this month

Table of Contents
If you’re like us — whether you’re in the market for a new home or not — you’ll take any excuse to look at real estate in Columbia and our surrounding areas.
Here are six stunning homes to take a look at (and swoon over):
- Stately colonial-style home | Listing agent: Jeff Wheeler, The Wheeler Group
- Stone home with sun room and fireplace | Listing agent: Hope Matthews-Mckay, Keller Williams
- Traditional brick home surrounded by trees | Listing agent: Colby O’Neal, Olivia Cooley
- Charming downtown home with front porch | Listed by: The ART of Real Estate
- Rosewood brick home with private patio | Listing agent: Christine Wells, Yip Premier Real Estate
- Forest Acres home perfect for guests | Listed by: The Moore Company
Poll
You just won $5M. Which house are you moving into?
