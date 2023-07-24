SUBSCRIBE
Real Estate

5 water frontage or access properties for sale in Columbia

Check out these five hot homes for sale around the Columbia area, ranging from $130,000 to $2.4 million, that give you close access to water, whether it be a lake, pool, or river.

July 24, 2023 • 
Samantha Robertson
Waterfront properties COLA

Photos provided by Coldwell Banker Realty: listing agents Heather Shuler, Charlotte Ransom + Nicole Davis and Keller Williams Realty: listing agent Hope Derrick

Table of Contents
$139K river lot
$574K lake property
$850K river property
$2.35 million lake property
$2.4 million lake property

If you’re like us — whether you’re in the market for a new home or not — you’ll take any excuse to look at hot homes in Columbia and our surrounding areas, especially when it pertains to waterfront access properties.

$139K river lot

  • Address: 307 Riverwalk Cir., West Columbia
  • Size: 0.09 Acres
  • Contact: Jason Compton with Coldwell Banker Realty

This is your chance to own one of the final building lots in the exclusive Village at Riverwalk community. You’ll experience downtown living + have close access to Riverwalk park.

$574K lake property

  • Address: 121 Crane Ln., Gilbert
  • Size: 2 Beds, 2 Baths, 1,922 sqft
  • Contact: Charleen Bailey with Paul Properties, LLC

Enjoy this move-in ready home located on a cove at Lake Murray showcasing waterfront views from the private dock + 110' of lake frontage.

hothomes columbia

The inside of 124 Riverwalk Cir., West Columbia | Photo via Coldwell Banker Realty: Listing agent Nicole Davis + Charlotte Ransom

$850K river property

  • Address: 124 Riverwalk Cir., West Columbia
  • Size: 4 bed 5 bath, 3,632 sqft
  • Contact: Charlotte Ransom + Nicole Davis with Coldwell Banker Realty

See this multi-tiered home inside the Village at Riverwalk community that has private river access and three covered back porches.

Hot homes in columbia, sc

The outside of 249 Pointe Overlook Dr., Chapin | Photo via Coldwell Banker Realty: Listing agent Heather Shuler

$2.35 million lake property

  • Address: 249 Pointe Overlook Dr., Chapin
  • Size: 5 bed, 6 bath, 5,123 sqft
  • Contact: Heather Shuler with Coldwell Banker Realty

This 4-year-old Lake Murray home in Chapin is situated in the Timberlake golf community with lakefront access, a pool, and it is move-in ready.

hot homes in columbia

The backside of 180 Lilian St., Gilbert | Photo by Keller Williams Realty: Listing agent Hope Derrick

$2.4 million lake property

  • Address:180 Lillian St., Gilbert
  • Size: 6 bed, 9 bath, 7,318 sqft
  • Contact: Hope Derrick with Keller Williams Realty Group

Enjoy Lake Murray from Shull Island in Gilbert + 450 ft of lake frontage. This home comes with an in-ground pool, dock with lift, and space for boats or jet skis.

