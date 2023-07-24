5 water frontage or access properties for sale in Columbia

If you’re like us — whether you’re in the market for a new home or not — you’ll take any excuse to look at hot homes in Columbia and our surrounding areas, especially when it pertains to waterfront access properties.

Address: 307 Riverwalk Cir., West Columbia

Size: 0.09 Acres

Contact: Jason Compton with Coldwell Banker Realty

This is your chance to own one of the final building lots in the exclusive Village at Riverwalk community. You’ll experience downtown living + have close access to Riverwalk park.

Address: 121 Crane Ln., Gilbert

Size: 2 Beds, 2 Baths, 1,922 sqft

Contact: Charleen Bailey with Paul Properties, LLC

Enjoy this move-in ready home located on a cove at Lake Murray showcasing waterfront views from the private dock + 110' of lake frontage.

The inside of 124 Riverwalk Cir., West Columbia | Photo via Coldwell Banker Realty: Listing agent Nicole Davis + Charlotte Ransom

Address: 124 Riverwalk Cir., West Columbia

Size: 4 bed 5 bath, 3,632 sqft

Contact: Charlotte Ransom + Nicole Davis with Coldwell Banker Realty

See this multi-tiered home inside the Village at Riverwalk community that has private river access and three covered back porches.

The outside of 249 Pointe Overlook Dr., Chapin | Photo via Coldwell Banker Realty: Listing agent Heather Shuler

Address: 249 Pointe Overlook Dr., Chapin

Size: 5 bed, 6 bath, 5,123 sqft

Contact: Heather Shuler with Coldwell Banker Realty

This 4-year-old Lake Murray home in Chapin is situated in the Timberlake golf community with lakefront access, a pool, and it is move-in ready.

The backside of 180 Lilian St., Gilbert | Photo by Keller Williams Realty: Listing agent Hope Derrick

Address:180 Lillian St., Gilbert

Size: 6 bed, 9 bath, 7,318 sqft

Contact: Hope Derrick with Keller Williams Realty Group

Enjoy Lake Murray from Shull Island in Gilbert + 450 ft of lake frontage. This home comes with an in-ground pool, dock with lift, and space for boats or jet skis.