Business

A new bar is coming soon to the Five Points District

Legendary and former football star for the University of South Carolina is expanding his footprint in the Five Points District and buying two more bars.

July 10, 2023 • 
Samantha Robertson
five points 2

Meet CB-18 Bar and Grill, a new bar coming to the Five Points District. | Photo by COLAtoday

Steve Taneyhill, legendary former University of South Carolina quarterback + owner of the Group Therapy bar in Five Points, announced on social media yesterday that he will be expanding his presence in the Five Points District by purchasing Breakers and Breakers Live.

CB-18 Bar and Grill (short for Cocks by 18) will soon replace Breakers, a long-time bar in Five Points that will be remodeled to feature Gamecock memorabilia. The name is a play on words, as Steve will be partnering with Jeff O’Hara, though some of you may know him by his Twitter handle, @cocks_by_90.

The “18" in CB-18 comes from Taneyhill’s jersey number when he played for and led the Gamecocks to their first bowl win between 1992 and 1995.

According to Jeff O’Hara, on On3.com with Mike Uva, they want CB-18 Bar and Grill to be fans’ “Welcome Home spot.” The bar is set to feature a large outdoor patio and plans to host events that benefit current and former Gamecocks.

A fundraising event organized through the Garnet Trust Foundation is already in the works to benefit the Hayden Hurst Foundation on opening night. CB-18 Bar and Grill is set to open its doors on Saturday, July 29 from 6 to 10 p.m., and all proceeds from the event will be directly donated to the foundation.

Tickets will cost $25, providing each attendee with a free drink, some food, live music, and one entry into all prizes. Think: pre-game sideline passes, a round of golf with Spencer Rattler and Steve Taneyhill, an autographed football by Shane Beamer, floor seats to a men’s basketball game, and more.

