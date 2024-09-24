A new Water Resources Working Group (WaterSC) is tasked with developing a state water plan

Gov. Henry McMaster issued + announced Executive Order 2024-22, establishing a new Water Resources Working Group (WaterSC), tasked with developing a water plan to protect the state’s water resources while balancing economic + environmental interests.

The working group will be led by the SC Department of Environmental Services (SCDES), which took over many of the Department of Natural Resources’ responsibilities regarding water policy at the beginning of July.

“South Carolina has been richly blessed with abundant water resources, but with increased demand driven by historic economic development and a booming population, we must take action now to ensure these resources are managed in the best interests of all South Carolinians,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.

WaterSC’s tasks

Protect SC’s water resources while balancing SC’s economic + environmental interests as development demand increases.

Develop a Stakeholder Engagement Plan by the end of October, considering relevant stakeholder opinions when shaping the state’s new water policy.

Create + provide a report to the General Assembly’s Surface Water Study Committee by the first of the year, outlining the current state of surface water.

Offer recommended changes to current laws advocating for sustainable surface water withdrawal practices.

Assist SCDES while developing a water resources policy so an updated State Water Plan can be completed by December 31, 2025.

SCDES will also select up to 25 additional representatives from various sectors, think — academia, public water suppliers, conservation, agriculture, forestry, energy, tourism, historic preservation, experts in engineering, environmental protection, and more to ensure collaboration and solicit guidance.