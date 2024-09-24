Support Us Button Widget
City  Government

A new Water Resources Working Group (WaterSC) is tasked with developing a state water plan

An Executive Order 2024-22, issued by Gov. Henry McMaster, announced the formation of WaterSC — a new water resources working group — to protect the state’s water resources.

September 24, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
congaree river

Walk along Columbia’s trails to enjoy river + skyline views. | Photo by @realadampowell

Gov. Henry McMaster issued + announced Executive Order 2024-22, establishing a new Water Resources Working Group (WaterSC), tasked with developing a water plan to protect the state’s water resources while balancing economic + environmental interests.

The working group will be led by the SC Department of Environmental Services (SCDES), which took over many of the Department of Natural Resources’ responsibilities regarding water policy at the beginning of July.

“South Carolina has been richly blessed with abundant water resources, but with increased demand driven by historic economic development and a booming population, we must take action now to ensure these resources are managed in the best interests of all South Carolinians,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.

WaterSC’s tasks

  • Protect SC’s water resources while balancing SC’s economic + environmental interests as development demand increases.
  • Develop a Stakeholder Engagement Plan by the end of October, considering relevant stakeholder opinions when shaping the state’s new water policy.
  • Create + provide a report to the General Assembly’s Surface Water Study Committee by the first of the year, outlining the current state of surface water.
  • Offer recommended changes to current laws advocating for sustainable surface water withdrawal practices.
  • Assist SCDES while developing a water resources policy so an updated State Water Plan can be completed by December 31, 2025.

SCDES will also select up to 25 additional representatives from various sectors, think — academia, public water suppliers, conservation, agriculture, forestry, energy, tourism, historic preservation, experts in engineering, environmental protection, and more to ensure collaboration and solicit guidance.

More from COLAtoday
ezgif.com-speed (1).gif
Events
Local annual gingerbread house competition is scheduled for November
Get out your rolling pins + roll up those sleeves, Soda Citizens because NoMa Warehouse announced the date for the annual gingerbread house competition, benefitting a nonprofit.
September 24, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Mattison Canopy of Lights.jpg
Instagram
Columbia Chamber honors local leaders at 121st Annual Gala
The Columbia Chamber’s annual gala honors Midlands leaders for their contributions to improving the community and driving progress.
September 23, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
AsWellAs.png
Business
As Well As: a coffee shop, boutique, wellness studio, and community space rolled into one
From specialty coffees to infrared workouts, As Well As — a multi-concept space in Rosewood — blends wellness and cafe offerings.
September 20, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Fried chicken from Zesto
Sports
A how-to guide for building a local tailgate in Columbia
In case you missed it — tailgating is a pretty big deal in Columbia. This is your how-to-guide on preparing the tastiest tailgate in town.
September 20, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
chapin_spartanburg_rl_cup.jpg
Sports
USA BMX Gold Cup Championship rolls into Lexington
The USA BMX Gold Cup Championship Southeast races into Lexington from Sept. 20-22, featuring top local riders and professionals.
September 19, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Street View of Patio (by KNOX AND MAGNOLIA).jpeg
Play
Dine outdoors in Cola
Make the most of good weather by taking your meals al fresco on one of Cola’s many beautiful patios.
September 19, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Image Studios.png
Business
Almost 30 salon studios owned by Image Studios are coming to the BullStreet District this November
Image Studios will offer private, customizable spaces to independent local beauty professionals to own + operate their own fully-equipped mini-salon suites.
September 19, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
2022 Boo at the Zoo-93.jpg
Play
Fall events happening around the Midlands
Make the most of the cooler weather with this list of the best local events and activities happening this fall.
September 17, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Ray_Tanner_speaks_to_soldiers.jpg
Sports
Ray Tanner leaves role as Athletics Director
Ray Tanner will transition to senior advisor to the president as USC begins searching for a new athletics director.
September 13, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
State Fair GIF Smallerrrrr.gif
Events
What’s new at the 2024 South Carolina State Fair
This year’s fair showcases new attractions, exhibits, and improved access, and celebrates the Palmetto State’s unique culture, history, and charm.
September 13, 2024
 · 
David Stringer