Did you know? Research shows that seniors living in Continuing Care Retirement Communities not only live longer, but also enjoy a better quality of life compared to those who choose to stay at home.

Experts say that maintaining good health as an older adult requires:



Opportunities to be active + social

Access to comprehensive medical treatment and care

A safe, comfortable environment for independent or assisted living

Psst... Still Hopes offers opportunities for all three.

More on how to live well, longer