Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) has opened submissions for its 2024-2025 Art in the Airport program, calling on local artists to display their artwork in the airport. The airport’s initiative aims to offer local artists the opportunity to showcase their work to a broad audience traveling through the airport.

How to apply

Artists must send their information to submissions@flycae.com by Thursday, Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. Submissions must include:



Contact details (Name, address, phone, email, and website)

An artist bio

An artist’s statement

At least five images representing their artwork.

Note: artists must reside in a Midlands county to be eligible and selected exhibits must contain a minimum of twelve pieces. The selected artists will be notified on Friday, Dec. 15, with a public announcement on Tuesday, Dec. 19.