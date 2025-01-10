Event highlight: Second Annual Trustus Gala: Harlem Nights

Trustus Theatre announced its Second Annual Trustus Gala: Harlem Nights. It will take place on Friday, Feb. 7 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the South Carolina State Museum. Join in on a swanky, vintage evening that will transport you back to the Roaring Twenties during Harlem’s iconic Jazz Age.

What to expect

The event will feature a dance floor, catered hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, a portrait painting station, a wine wall — for the wine lovers — and more.

“We’re excited to bring this celebration of the Harlem Renaissance to life, reflecting the spirit of Trustus’ next Mainstage musical, “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” and supporting Trustus Theatre’s mission to provide high-quality performances and arts programming to our community,” said Jessica Fichter, Trustus Theatre’s Executive Artistic Director. “This event promises to be an enchanting evening of nostalgia, culture, and fundraising, all in support of the arts in Columbia.”

Tickets are $100 for standard admission + $180 for couples.