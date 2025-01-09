Sober curious? This liver health test is 25% off.

Dry January gains momentum each year as more Americans join the sober curious movement to rethink their broader relationship with alcohol. A 2024 survey found that 41% of all American adults planned to reduce alcohol consumption throughout the year, highlighting a growing trend toward moderation (and mocktails).

Taking a break from alcohol doesn’t just benefit mental clarity — it can also improve liver health. Studies suggest that two to four weeks of abstinence may reduce signs of liver inflammation and improve overall liver function.

Studies suggest that two to four weeks of abstinence may reduce signs of liver inflammation and improve overall liver function.

Labcorp OnDemand's Liver Health Test provides a deeper understanding of your liver's condition by screening for inflammation, potential disease, or fibrosis.

