Wellness

Sober curious? This liver health test is 25% off.

January 9, 2025 
Chloe Rodgers
Sober Curious? This test could help.

Dry January gains momentum each year as more Americans join the sober curious movement to rethink their broader relationship with alcohol. A 2024 survey found that 41% of all American adults planned to reduce alcohol consumption throughout the year, highlighting a growing trend toward moderation (and mocktails).

Taking a break from alcohol doesn’t just benefit mental clarity — it can also improve liver health. Studies suggest that two to four weeks of abstinence may reduce signs of liver inflammation and improve overall liver function.

Labcorp OnDemand’s Liver Health Test provides a deeper understanding of your liver’s condition by screening for inflammation, potential disease, or fibrosis. With Dry January as the perfect starting point for healthier habits, this test helps you gain valuable insights into your wellness journey.

Now through Tuesday, Jan. 21, the Liver Health Test is available for 25% off, no code needed. Make 2025 the year you prioritize your health.

Test your liver for 25% off

