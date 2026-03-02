Design & Shine fashion show heads to Camp Cole

Four Columbia artists living with disabilities will debut collections inspired by their original artwork at Design and Shine on Thursday, March 12, at Camp Cole in Eastover. The runway event is sold out, but the collaboration behind it continues.

The show brings together Camp Cole and Alivia, a New York-based womenswear brand that transforms artwork by creators with disabilities into bold, wearable designs. The evening will be emceed by Alivia co-founder Jovana Mullins alongside Greenville native Tanner Smith of Netflix’s “Love on the Spectrum.”

“The mission of Camp Cole is about so much more than being a camp,” said co-founder Margaret Deans Grantz. “We connect people with disabilities, illnesses, and life challenges to experiences they might not otherwise encounter. Alivia does the same thing, which makes for a fantastic collaboration.”

Shop the 2026 collections locally at Just the Thing, Scout + Molly’s, and Tulip Boutique in Lexington.