Design & Shine fashion show heads to Camp Cole

Camp Cole collaboration brings inclusive fashion, local artists, and a sold-out runway show to Eastover.

March 2, 2026
Shop designs from these artists in Alivia’s 2026 collections. | Photo via Camp Cole

Four Columbia artists living with disabilities will debut collections inspired by their original artwork at Design and Shine on Thursday, March 12, at Camp Cole in Eastover. The runway event is sold out, but the collaboration behind it continues.

The show brings together Camp Cole and Alivia, a New York-based womenswear brand that transforms artwork by creators with disabilities into bold, wearable designs. The evening will be emceed by Alivia co-founder Jovana Mullins alongside Greenville native Tanner Smith of Netflix’s “Love on the Spectrum.”

“The mission of Camp Cole is about so much more than being a camp,” said co-founder Margaret Deans Grantz. “We connect people with disabilities, illnesses, and life challenges to experiences they might not otherwise encounter. Alivia does the same thing, which makes for a fantastic collaboration.”

Shop the 2026 collections locally at Just the Thing, Scout + Molly’s, and Tulip Boutique in Lexington.

More from COLAtoday
Cottontown Art Crawl
Festivals
215 artists take over Cottontown’s front porches this Saturday
Cottontown’s front porches transform into an open-air gallery with art, live music, and food trucks on Saturday, March 7.
March 2, 2026
David Stringer
ColaJazz Fest heads to Finlay Park with international jazz talent
The free May 15–16 festival features Martin Bejerano, Lucía Gutiérrez Rebolloso, Endea Owens, and more at Finlay Park.
February 26, 2026
David Stringer
Arts
Rodney McMillian returns for major CMA spring exhibition
Columbia-born artist Rodney McMillian debuts a wide-ranging solo exhibition at the Columbia Museum of Art this spring.
February 26, 2026
David Stringer
Events
Plan Ahead: Don’t miss these events happening in Columbia
Bookmark this guide for a curated list of events taking place each month that we’re most looking forward to.
February 26, 2026
David Stringer
Events
Spring Game replaced by Darius Rucker concert and block party
Spring football gives way to a Darius Rucker–headlined concert and free Garnet & Black block party on Saturday, April 11.
February 25, 2026
David Stringer
Small Business
SOCO opens new coworking Space at Gather COLA
SOCO opens a 9,500-sqft coworking space inside Gather COLA in the BullStreet District.
February 25, 2026
David Stringer
Food
Restaurant Roundup: New and coming-soon restaurants in Columbia
Dining in Columbia is always a fresh experience, with new restaurants popping up all the time — and more on the way.
February 24, 2026
David Stringer
Arts
Needlepoint is back: Here’s how to try it in Columbia
Needlepoint is one of the biggest “analog hobby” trends. Here’s where to learn and meet other stitchers.
February 23, 2026
Morgan O’Neal
Events
Editor’s Pick: Big Percy on display at SC State Museum
A Mount Pleasant artisan’s massive sweetgrass basket is now on display at the South Carolina State Museum.
February 19, 2026
David Stringer
Outdoors
Wingard’s Market nominated for National Best Plant Nursery Award
Lexington’s Wingard’s Market leads USA TODAY’s Best Plant Nursery vote, and supporters can cast ballots daily through March 9 to keep them at No. 1.
February 19, 2026
David Stringer