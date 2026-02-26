Culture  Arts

Rodney McMillian returns for major CMA spring exhibition

Columbia-born artist Rodney McMillian debuts a wide-ranging solo exhibition at the Columbia Museum of Art this spring.

February 26, 2026 • 
David Stringer
mississippi appendectomy_2020_0.jpg

McMillan’s work was previously exhibited at Marta Herford Museum in Germany in 2024. | Photo via Columbia Museum of Art

A major spring exhibition is bringing a Columbia-born artist back home.

The Columbia Museum of Art will present Rodney McMillian: A Son of the Soil, from Saturday, March 21 through Sunday, June 28. The exhibition brings together more than 30 works across painting, video, and large-scale installations assembled from industrial materials and discarded household objects — including new pieces debuting here.

McMillian’s work often reflects on the American South, with themes of land, identity, class, and history. His work has been shown at major museums across the country, and he currently serves as a professor of art at UCLA.

Opening day on Saturday, March 21 includes a 9 a.m. member preview and a 2 p.m. conversation between McMillian and Senior Curator Michael Neumeister. Registration is encouraged.

