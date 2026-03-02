Culture  Festivals

215 artists take over Cottontown’s front porches this Saturday

Cottontown’s front porches transform into an open-air gallery with art, live music, and food trucks on Saturday, March 7.

March 2, 2026 • 
David Stringer
Cottontown Art Crawl

Peruse 215 artists during this year’s Cottontown Art Crawl. | Photo by COLAtoday team

Columbia’s spring festival season kicks off Saturday, March 7, as the 8th annual Cottontown Art Crawl returns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., transforming the historic Cottontown/Bellevue neighborhood into a one-day, open-air gallery.

This year brings a record 215 local and regional artists setting up on front porches, sidewalks, and closed-off streets. Artists feature everything from paintings and photography to ceramics, jewelry, sculpture, and fiber art.

Cottontown Art Crawl 2026 Map.jpg

Save this map to your phone so you don’t miss any artists. | Map by Cottontown Art Crawl

Live music

(Franklin + Sumter streets stage)
10 a.m. | Stampede
11 a.m. | The SilverTones
12 p.m. | Welcome + special presentation
1 p.m. | Stillhouse
2 p.m. | Toni Esther
3 p.m. | Prettier Than Matt

Food and drink

This year features twice as many food trucks, with vendors lining Sumter Street, the 1700 block of Franklin Street, and the Indah Coffee parking lot.

Parking + getting there

The festival has expanded parking options with nearby business lots open for attendees, plus street parking around Main Street and Elmwood Avenue. Carpooling and ridesharing are still encouraged. Two additional blocks — the 1400 block of Summerville Avenue and 2200 block of Wallace Street — will be closed to vehicles to make room for the crowd.

The annual event is free, family- and pet-friendly, with ~7,000 visitors last year and artists reporting more than $240,000 in sales. Fingers crossed for no rain, but if it pours, the makeup date is Sunday, March 8 from 12 to 5 p.m.

More from COLAtoday
artists alivia.jpeg
Arts
Design & Shine fashion show heads to Camp Cole
Camp Cole collaboration brings inclusive fashion, local artists, and a sold-out runway show to Eastover.
March 2, 2026
Musicians on a stage in the daylight. The stage reads "ColaJazz Fest" and there are rows of seated people. The group on the right have lawn chairs while the people on the left sit at tables.
ColaJazz Fest heads to Finlay Park with international jazz talent
The free May 15–16 festival features Martin Bejerano, Lucía Gutiérrez Rebolloso, Endea Owens, and more at Finlay Park.
February 26, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
mississippi appendectomy_2020_0.jpg
Arts
Rodney McMillian returns for major CMA spring exhibition
Columbia-born artist Rodney McMillian debuts a wide-ranging solo exhibition at the Columbia Museum of Art this spring.
February 26, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
St. Pat's Colatoday
Events
Plan Ahead: Don’t miss these events happening in Columbia
Bookmark this guide for a curated list of events taking place each month that we’re most looking forward to.
February 26, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Darius Rucker Large.jpeg
Events
Spring Game replaced by Darius Rucker concert and block party
Spring football gives way to a Darius Rucker–headlined concert and free Garnet & Black block party on Saturday, April 11.
February 25, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Gather COLA_ PeopleinSpace (PHOTO BY CITY SOCIAL) Large.png
Small Business
SOCO opens new coworking Space at Gather COLA
SOCO opens a 9,500-sqft coworking space inside Gather COLA in the BullStreet District.
February 25, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Black Dog Pizza_Lynn Luc_2.JPEG
Food
Restaurant Roundup: New and coming-soon restaurants in Columbia
Dining in Columbia is always a fresh experience, with new restaurants popping up all the time — and more on the way.
February 24, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
A hand holds a vibrant cross-stitch depicting a witch and a haunted house against a blue, starry sky, bordered with green polka dots. Vinyl records form a colorful background.
Arts
Needlepoint is back: Here’s how to try it in Columbia
Needlepoint is one of the biggest “analog hobby” trends. Here’s where to learn and meet other stitchers.
February 23, 2026
 · 
Morgan O’Neal
SC State Museum Big Percy Large.png
Events
Editor’s Pick: Big Percy on display at SC State Museum
A Mount Pleasant artisan’s massive sweetgrass basket is now on display at the South Carolina State Museum.
February 19, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
IMG_3526.JPG
Outdoors
Wingard’s Market nominated for National Best Plant Nursery Award
Lexington’s Wingard’s Market leads USA TODAY’s Best Plant Nursery vote, and supporters can cast ballots daily through March 9 to keep them at No. 1.
February 19, 2026
 · 
David Stringer