Needlepoint is back: Here’s how to try it in Columbia

Needlepoint is one of the biggest “analog hobby” trends. Here’s where to learn and meet other stitchers.

February 23, 2026 • 
Morgan O’NealDavid Stringer
A hand holds a vibrant cross-stitch depicting a witch and a haunted house against a blue, starry sky, bordered with green polka dots. Vinyl records form a colorful background.

Senior Product Editor Morgan is currently working on canvases inspired by “The Wizard of Oz.” | Photo by 865today

Needlepoint is having a major comeback moment, as more Americans embrace “analog activities” to replace screen time.

These offline hobbies range from puzzles to scrapbooking, but needlepoint has quickly become one of the biggest standouts. Etsy reports searches for “beginner needlepoint items” are up 208% year-over-year, and social media trends like #WIPWednesday (“Work in Progress Wednesday”) encourage needlepointers to share their latest projects and cheer each other on.

If you’re curious about trying it for yourself in Columbia, here are a few easy ways to join the needlepoint resurgence.

Take a beginner-friendly class

At Forest Acres Needlepoint, beginners can learn the basics, from threading a needle to the basketweave and continental stitch. Not ready to commit to a class? Stop by the store, and the staff can help you choose a beginner-friendly canvas, select threads, and pick up the essential tools you’ll need to start stitching.

Join a stich club

Once you’ve mastered the basics, stitching with others is a fun way to stay motivated and meet fellow needlepointers. Local groups like Soda City Stitch Club and Palmetto Needlepoint Club host gatherings around town, including recent meetups at Hunter-Gatherer Brewery at the Hangar and Ally & Eloise Bakeshop, where stitchers bring works in progress and swap tips.

Learn the art of finishing

Stitching the canvas is only half the battle — finishing is where projects really come to life. Many stitchers send completed pieces off to be professionally finished into pillows, ornaments, or framed art. Forest Acres Needlepoint provides finishing services and offers finishing classes, helping stitchers turn completed canvases into polished keepsakes.

