SOCO opens new coworking Space at Gather COLA

SOCO — voted Best Coworking Location by you — is opening its new 9,500-sqft workspace inside Gather COLA on today, February 26.

Called SOCO Gather, the new location brings 24 private offices, three coworking areas, three meeting rooms, and about 1,000 sqft of outdoor workspace to the second floor of the new food hall.

It’s the locally owned company’s third Midlands location, joining its two existing Columbia-area spaces and expanding its ~200-member network.

“People deserve to do work that is meaningful, with people that support them in incredible places,” cofounder Greg Hilton said.

SOCO members have 24/7 access, high-speed internet, and shared amenities, with Gather’s restaurants and bars located on-site.

Membership information and tour scheduling are available through SOCO.