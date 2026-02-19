Outdoors

Wingard’s Market nominated for National Best Plant Nursery Award

Lexington’s Wingard’s Market leads USA TODAY’s Best Plant Nursery vote, and supporters can cast ballots daily through March 9 to keep them at No. 1.

February 19, 2026 • 
David Stringer
IMG_3526.JPG

The greenhouse at Wingard’s Market is filled with indoor plants to brighten your home. | Photo by COLAtoday

Spring is right around the corner, and one local shop for plants and more is getting attention on the national stage.

Wingard’s Market has been nominated for Best Plant Nursery in the USA TODAY 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards, a national honor recognizing standout garden centers across the country. Even better? They’re currently sitting in the No. 1 spot.

The 10BEST Awards spotlight top destinations and businesses across travel, food, lifestyle, and local favorites. Cola’s already had several locals, like Soda City Market, Riverbanks Zoo, and the SC State Fair, earn recognition. Nominees are selected by editors and experts before opening to a public vote.

“We are incredibly honored to be nominated,” said owner Wally Steinhauser. “This nomination truly belongs to our loyal customers and our amazing team.”

Voting is open now and runs through Monday, March 9 at 12 p.m.. Supporters can vote once per day to help keep Wingard’s at the top. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, March 18.

