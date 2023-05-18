Get involved with public art in Columbia

If you’re looking to get started in public art or want to learn more about the process, One Columbia for Arts and Culture is hosting a one-day Public Art Dialogue on Saturday, June 10 at the South Carolina Arts Commission.

The free community event will feature public artist and advocate David Wilson, Art Administrator Melissa Earley, and Public Arts Management Consultant Constance Y White. The event is geared towards emerging and mid-career public artists, public art administrators, and community members interested in public art.

The program will begin at 9:45 a.m., followed by speakers and an afternoon round table discussion. A light lunch will be provided and registration is required.