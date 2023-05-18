SUBSCRIBE
Culture  Arts

Get involved with public art in Columbia

One Columbia for the Arts and Culture is hosting a free public dialogue and learning session about public art in the Midlands.

May 18, 2023 • 
David Stringer
mural

The Dum Spiro Spero mural in downtown Columbia is one of many in the Main Street District. | Photo courtesy One Columbia

If you’re looking to get started in public art or want to learn more about the process, One Columbia for Arts and Culture is hosting a one-day Public Art Dialogue on Saturday, June 10 at the South Carolina Arts Commission.

The free community event will feature public artist and advocate David Wilson, Art Administrator Melissa Earley, and Public Arts Management Consultant Constance Y White. The event is geared towards emerging and mid-career public artists, public art administrators, and community members interested in public art.

The program will begin at 9:45 a.m., followed by speakers and an afternoon round table discussion. A light lunch will be provided and registration is required.

More from COLAtoday
Town Theatre musical
Sponsored
One musical, 65 actors, 24 hours
Sponsored by
Komodo Dragon Riverbanks Zoo
Development
Riverbanks Zoo and Garden announced a new Komodo dragon habitat coming in the spring of 2024
May 9, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
EdVenture exhibit
Sponsored
A new chapter for EdVenture (and a new friend for Eddie)
Sponsored by
Miniature concrete buildings on the edge of a body of water
Sponsored
The South Carolina State Museum’s “Concrete City”
Sponsored by