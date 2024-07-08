Support Us Button Widget
Learn the ropes of a playwright by joining the Play Right Series

If you love local fine arts or are curious about what it takes to get a play from page to stage, join the Play Right Series with The Jasper Project and get involved in the production process of a local play.

July 8, 2024 
Samantha Robertson
play-right-series.png

The staged reading for last year’s winning play, “Therapy” by Lonetta Thompson. | Photo by The Jasper Project

Have you heard of the Play Right Series, developed by The Jasper Project? If you love local art, poetry, plays, performance arts, and more, this could be a great way to get involved locally.

Let’s back up

In March, Chad Henderson — a theater artist, former Artistic Director of Trustus Theatre, and current Marketing Director for the South Carolina Philharmonic — was crowned the Play Right Series 2024 winner.

He’s written a new play titled “Let It Grow” and invites folks to get involved in the production process by becoming Play Right Series Community Producers.

How to get involved

On several Sunday afternoons, you will be invited to attend ~two-hour sessions covering aspects of the play production. Think — table readings, understanding a stage manager’s job, insights from the director, interviewing actors on their roles, and more.

Learn more about your role as a Community Producer and other levels of engagement you can sign up for.

