Spread the local love with COLAtoday’s Best

At COLAtoday, we share hyper-local and need-to-know information about your Columbia faves. Now, it’s time for you to tell us the best biz in the city.

Meet: COLAtoday’s Best. From coffee shops to event venues, we’re asking for your insight on the top-tier spots Soda City has to offer. Let’s take a look at what you need to know to participate and vote for your number ones.

How do I nominate a business?

Nominations are officially open and close Friday, Aug. 16. Click on this form to start nominating in various categories.

To nominate a business:



Navigate to this page Select the “Add Nomination” button. Select a category. Click the selected category to view the other available categories. Type in the name or address of the business or venue you would like to nominate. The name of your selected business or venue will automatically populate in the “Business or Venue Name” field. If you are the business or venue owner, you can let us know by selecting “Yes” from the dropdown under “Is this your business?”

If you are the owner, you will have the option to provide us with your email address and phone number. Once you have entered in the information for the business or venue that you are nominating, you can submit your nomination. To add another nomination, click the “Add Nomination” button at the top of the map and follow the above instructions.

If you’re having troubles nominating, please contact todaysbest@6amcity.com.

What are the categories?

We’re recognizing a wide range of local businesses across the following categories:



Adult Crowd (21+)

Kid-Friendly Activities/Venues

Venues for Family

Pet-Friendly Places

Brunch

Outdoor Dining

Music/Event Venues

Brewery/Distillery

Coffee Shop

Golf Course

Apartment Complex

Fitness Center/Gym

Restaurant

Staycation Location

Home Service Provider

Salon/Spa/Wellness

Real Estate Agent/Group

Childcare

Road Trip

Coworking Location

Community Impact Brand

When does voting start?

Hold tight. We will crunch the numbers and announce the final nominees on Monday, Aug. 26 — and don’t worry, we’ll remind you when voting opens on Monday, Sept. 2 and ends on Friday, Sept. 20.

What about the winners?

The winners for each category will be announced Friday, Oct. 4.

Now that you have the details, it’s time to celebrate our local biz. Ready, set, nominate.