Vegan and vegetarian eats in Columbia

Eating meat-free hasn’t always been easy, but in Columbia, it’s a piece of (vegan) cake.

Our local food scene is as vibrant as ever, so it’s no surprise there are a slew of local chefs serving up fresh, vegetarian bites across town. From vegetarian barbecue to scrumptious vegan tacos, here are 22 restaurants serving up meat-free fare in Columbia.

Tasty as Fit offers a rotating seasonal menu. | Photo by Tasty as Fit

🌱 100% vegetarian/vegan eats

A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen, 2338 Main St. | A Peace of Soul is all vegan with a rotating daily menu that features vegan variations of traditional Southern favorites. The new patio just opened so you can now order online, pick up your lunch, and dine in.

Clean Eatz Cafe, 5225 Sunset Blvd. Suite D, Lexington + 5550 Forest Dr. | Sign up for the plant-based meal plans or stop in for a build-your-own-bowl or a one the burgerz.

Mimsy’s Restaurant, 200 Graces Way | Mimsy’s offers two menus, one for vegans and one for non-vegans featuring Ghanaian dishes like the Waakye Meal with rice, black eyed peas cooked with sorghum leaves, plantains, sauteed veggies, and tomato stew.

Tasty As Fit, 3001 Millwood Ave. | Tasty As Fit is a grab-n-go, plant-based, and gluten-free retail storefront with rotating seasonal menus featuring grain bowls, fresh salads, loaded wraps, thick smoothies, and decadent desserts, showcasing the deliciousness of plant-based food.

The Reizod Vegan Experience, 9300 Two Notch Rd. | This restaurant is well known for its local vegan dishes, but that’s not all. Sign up for one of the vegan cooking classes and learn to cook like a pro.

Try the sweet potato burger and fries from Good Life Cafe. | Photo by City Social Co

🍕 Casual eating

Crave Cafe & Market, 2843 Millwood Ave. | Try the Longleaf Street Vegetarian on grilled Turano bread or the Meadow Street vegan filled with locally grown veggies like City Root’s arugula microgreens.

Duke’s Pad Thai, 904 Knox Abbott Dr. | Duke’s features a full vegan menu that includes noodle and rice dishes, tofu nuggets, and veggie spring rolls.

Good Life Cafe, 1216 Taylor St. | From pizza, sandwiches, and a wide variety of salads, Good Life Cafe offers an abundance of vegetarian options.

Pitas, 1800 Taylor St. | From the vegetarian grape leaves to the veggie wrap, Pita’s is a great spot to grab a veggie lunch.

Rosewood Market, 2803 Rosewood Dr. | Not only does this local market sell everything you’d need to cook vegan at home, the grab- and -go section and the deli offer a variety of vegetarian- friendly options.

Soundbites Eatery, 1425 Sumter St. | Try the Vegan Rap made with a housemade black bean vegan burger and red pepper spread on a multigrain wrap.

Verde , 4840 Forest Dr. Suite 19 | Verde’s vegan options are well-marked so you’ll have no doubt when you customize your salad. Don’t forget to try the vegan Black Bean Soup on the side.

Village Idiot, various locations | Village keeps the herbivores in mind with its vegan cheese so you can cusstomize any ‘za.

🍔 For the vegan carnivore

Market On Main, 1320 Main St. #150| Dine outdoors on Main Street and grab the vegan portabello sandwich and keep an eye out for the chef’s vegan specials.

The Hoot, 2910 Rosewood Dr., Unit 1 | Whether you choose the shroom mac or the veg fil a sandwich, The Hoot offers a variety of plant-based bar food.

Transmission Arcade, 1712 Main St. | If you don’t get your fill of video games, be sure to try the Beyond the Smoked burger with a side of the vegan french fries or collards.

☕ Coffee shops

College Grounds Cafe ,1217 College St. | The TTLA with smokey tofu bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado on wheat bread is a perfect lunch option for a plant-based meal near USC’s campus.

Curiosity Coffee Bar, 2327 Main St. | Curiosity’s menu is vegan friendly and well labeled with a wide range of options like a vegan sausage breakfast sandwich and a vegan BBQ nugget wrap.

smallSUGAR, 709 Gervais St. | The menu is mostly plant focused featuring items that are perfect for a morning meal or brunch.

2Gingers, 245 Bush River Rd. | 2Gingers menu is vegetarian friendly and clearly marks each vegan dish, whether or not it’s gluten free, and the spice level.

Arabesque on Devine, 2930 Devine St. | Enjoy several Lebanese vegan options like the falafel platter with fried chickpea patties, hummus, pickled cabbage, lettuce, tomatoes, and tahini sauce.

Coa Agaveria Y Cocina, 823a Lady St. | We love a local collab. Try the Tasty as Fit bowl with your margarita.

Hampton Street Vineyard, 1207 Hamton St. | Grab a glass a wine from one of the best spots in town and pair it with the French Onion Soup, Ratatouille, Seasonal Salad, or the Parisian Gnocchi.

Persis Biryani Indian Grill, 1728 Bush River Rd. | The Indian food is full of fresh ingredients, heady spices, and vibrant colors. It is also loaded with powerful anti-inflammatory phytonutrients.