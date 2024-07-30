Support Us Button Widget
Sports

Keep up with some of South Carolina’s athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Several of our state’s athletes have competed in the first week of the 2024 Paris Olympics and we’re giving you an update on their happenings.

July 30, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
The Eiffel Tower in Paris with Olympic rings

The Paris 2024 Olympics run from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, Aug. 11.

Photo by CLTtoday

Have you been keeping up with the 2024 Paris Olympics coverage via WLTX? If you’ve been a little busy or just missed some of the action, no worries. We’re catching you up on some of SC’s athletes and what they’ve been up to over the last few days in Paris.

A’ja Wilson, Women’s Basketball

A’ja Wilson scored 24 points + had 13 rebounds, four blocks, and four assists during the USA women’s basketball opener. The USA team defeated Japan 102-76 and will move on to play Belgium on Thursday at 3 p.m. EST.

Canyon Barry, 3x3 Basketball

Canyon Barry with Team USA played against Team Serbia yesterday. Team USA fell to Serbia 22 to 14 and will play again on Wednesday, July 31 at 4:35 p.m. against Poland.

Emma Navarro, Tennis: Women’s singles

Emma Navarro won her first and second-round matches against Julia Grabher from Austria + Viktoriya Tomova from Bulgaria. She fell to Qinwen Zheng from China in the third round, knocking her out of the Olympics.

Laeticia Amihere, Women’s Basketball

Laeticia Amihere and Team Canada lost to Team France, 75 to 54 in the first game but will play again on Thursday, Aug. 1 against Australia at 7:30 a.m. EST.

Sabrina D’Angelo, Soccer

Team Canada defeated Team France two to one. Sabrina D’Angelo, the former Gamecock was listed as the substitute goalkeeper and Team Canada is set to play Team Colombia on Wednesday, July 31 at 3 p.m. EST.

More from COLAtoday
William's Brice
Sports
What to expect and how to attend the Rivals in Red soccer game happening in Columbia
Liverpool F.C. + Manchester United will play at Williams-Brice Stadium as part of the Rivals in Red Tour. Here’s how to get involved locally and what to expect for the game, happening on Saturday, Aug. 3.
July 30, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Peace of Soul employee holding two plates of food
Live
Vegan and vegetarian eats in Columbia
Dig into delicious and nutritious vegan and vegetarian fare in every corner of Columbia.
July 29, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
TodaysBest-NominateNow-NL-06.25.24_COLA.png
City
Spread the local love with COLAtoday’s Best
From coffee shops to event venues, we’re asking for your insight on the top-tier spots Columbia has to offer.
July 28, 2024
 · 
Bella Rainey
First Thursday on Main event
Events
Join in on the soccer ball scavenger hunt at this week’s First Thursday on Main event
20 lucky locals will find and get to keep local pieces of art at this week’s First Thursday on Main to celebrate the Rivals in Red game happening between Liverpool + Manchester United on Saturday, Aug. 3.
July 26, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Richland County Regulators.jpg
City
Unsanctioned Olympic events that Columbia would dominate
If these sports were approved by the International Olympic Committee, Soda City residents would surely take home the gold.
July 25, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Coffee Barista-9139.jpg
Food
5 pro tips from your local baristas
COLAtoday caught up with Indah barista Alyssa T. to find out some pro tips to help customers try something new and have a great coffee experience.
July 25, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
St. Pat's in Five Points press conference
Music
Local DJ + hip-hop activist, MASTER SPLNTA is coming out with a full-length debut album.
MASTER SPLNTA will perform his album release concert at New Brookland Tavern and will release “DOJO” this August.
July 24, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Azalea Coffee Bar
Live
Your guide to Columbia’s coffee shops
If you don’t have coffee already in hand, consider this your sign to grab some with our coffee guide, featuring 25+ local coffee shops.
July 24, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
steelhandsbrewing_1699286752_3230173861503781492_5865462223 (1).jpg
Culture
Local libations: A round of Columbia-centric craft beers
A turn of phrase here, a recognizable COLA nod there — these craft beers found around Soda City take local pride seriously.
July 23, 2024
 · 
Monica Garske
thelemonadetwins_1719677831_3401226623372708397_37982047208.png
Food
5 of Cola’s refreshing summer drinks
Don’t sweat the heat, cool down with one of these five cold drinks around Columbia, SC.
July 23, 2024
 · 
David Stringer