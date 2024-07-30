Keep up with some of South Carolina’s athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Have you been keeping up with the 2024 Paris Olympics coverage via WLTX? If you’ve been a little busy or just missed some of the action, no worries. We’re catching you up on some of SC’s athletes and what they’ve been up to over the last few days in Paris.

A’ja Wilson scored 24 points + had 13 rebounds, four blocks, and four assists during the USA women’s basketball opener. The USA team defeated Japan 102-76 and will move on to play Belgium on Thursday at 3 p.m. EST.

Canyon Barry with Team USA played against Team Serbia yesterday. Team USA fell to Serbia 22 to 14 and will play again on Wednesday, July 31 at 4:35 p.m. against Poland.

Emma Navarro won her first and second-round matches against Julia Grabher from Austria + Viktoriya Tomova from Bulgaria. She fell to Qinwen Zheng from China in the third round, knocking her out of the Olympics.

Laeticia Amihere and Team Canada lost to Team France, 75 to 54 in the first game but will play again on Thursday, Aug. 1 against Australia at 7:30 a.m. EST.

Team Canada defeated Team France two to one. Sabrina D’Angelo, the former Gamecock was listed as the substitute goalkeeper and Team Canada is set to play Team Colombia on Wednesday, July 31 at 3 p.m. EST.