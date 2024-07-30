What to expect and how to attend the Rivals in Red soccer game happening in Columbia

Under a Carolina sky, Liverpool F.C. + Manchester United will face off at Williams-Brice Stadium this weekend at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, as part of the Rivals in Red Tour, presented by TEG Sport. This historic soccer match marks one of the biggest international sporting events in the state’s history and is made possible with the support of Experience Columbia SC, the Official Destination Partner.

Today we’re breaking down what you can expect this weekend, giving you a small background on the teams, sharing how you can get involved locally, where to attend local viewing parties if you’re not going to the game, and more.

The teams

Manchester United has won every major trophy in England and Europe. According to a press release from Experience Columbia SC, the team also holds the record for the largest crowd at a soccer match in US history — 109,318 fans during a 2014 match against Real Madrid. To put that into perspective, Williams-Brice can hold ~80,000 fans.

Any Liverpool fans? The team returns to the USA for the first time in five years + the club has won 19 domestic league titles, eight FA Cups, and six European Cups.

Because the game starts at 7:45 p.m. fans will be able to enjoy Williams-Brice’s stadium lights. | Photo by COLAtoday team

Tickets + parking

Fun fact: Experience Columbia SC shared with us that 40% of tickets sold for this event were purchased from outside of South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia, so you’ll see some new faces in and around the Soda City this weekend.

To get you started, if you’re just visiting for the weekend, browse some of our city guides like:



If you plan to attend the Manchester United vs. Liverpool game on Saturday, Aug. 3, be sure to purchase a ticket (if you haven’t already) + reserve your parking spot. The SC State Fair is offering reserved spots in the fairgrounds starting at $40 per car and providing an image of how the flow of parking will work.

If you didn’t reserve a parking spot, you may be able to find and purchase day-of parking surrounding Williams-Brice Stadium. Either way, you’ll need to expect some traffic. USC makes sure you’re prepared with everything you need to know before you go to the Rivals in Red game this weekend.

Watch the big game on a big screen at Market on Main’s patio | Photo via @marketonmaincolasc

Satellite events + viewing parties

If you’re not planning to attend the game this weekend, that’s ok. There is plenty to do around Columbia leading up to the game and we’re sharing several viewing party locations so you don’t miss any of the action.

Soccer ball scavenger hunt | Thursday, Aug. 1 | Main Street District | 6-9 p.m. | Free | At this week’s First Thursday on Main event, 20 soccer balls painted by local artists will be hidden inside various Main Street District businesses.

Kickin’ It in the Vista | Friday, Aug. 2 | Columbia Craft, 520 Greene St. | 4-8 p.m. |Kick off Rivals in Red with this free summer concert, craft beer by Columbia Craft, and sweet treats from Rita’s.

Paint the Town Rivalry Red | Saturday, Aug. 3 | Steel Hands Brewing, 2350 Foreman St., Cayce | 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. | Free to attend | Guests and locals can expect a new Rivalry Red Ale Beer Release, a fish and chips special, live music leading up to the big game, and the game aired on all TVs + on the side of the steel shed.

Rivals in Red Fan Fest | Saturday, Aug. 3 | Gamecock Park, 1011 Bluff Rd., Columbia | 2:30-6:30 p.m. | Free to attend | Get ready for activities for the whole family: photo opportunities, merchandise for purchase, inflatables, Q and A’s with club legends, live music and more.

Rivals in Red viewing party | Saturday, Aug. 3 | Market on Main, | All day | You’re invited to brunch and to hang out for the day at Market on Main. Enjoy a DJ + come game time, the soccer match will be streamed on the Jumbotron.