Support Us Button Widget
Sports

What to expect and how to attend the Rivals in Red soccer game happening in Columbia

Liverpool F.C. + Manchester United will play at Williams-Brice Stadium as part of the Rivals in Red Tour. Here’s how to get involved locally and what to expect for the game, happening on Saturday, Aug. 3.

July 30, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
William's Brice

Get tickets to see Liverpool F.C. + Manchester United play inside of Willaims-Brice Stadium. | Photo by COLAtoday team

Under a Carolina sky, Liverpool F.C. + Manchester United will face off at Williams-Brice Stadium this weekend at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, as part of the Rivals in Red Tour, presented by TEG Sport. This historic soccer match marks one of the biggest international sporting events in the state’s history and is made possible with the support of Experience Columbia SC, the Official Destination Partner.

Today we’re breaking down what you can expect this weekend, giving you a small background on the teams, sharing how you can get involved locally, where to attend local viewing parties if you’re not going to the game, and more.

The teams

Manchester United has won every major trophy in England and Europe. According to a press release from Experience Columbia SC, the team also holds the record for the largest crowd at a soccer match in US history — 109,318 fans during a 2014 match against Real Madrid. To put that into perspective, Williams-Brice can hold ~80,000 fans.

Any Liverpool fans? The team returns to the USA for the first time in five years + the club has won 19 domestic league titles, eight FA Cups, and six European Cups.

Gamecock football willy b

Because the game starts at 7:45 p.m. fans will be able to enjoy Williams-Brice’s stadium lights. | Photo by COLAtoday team

Tickets + parking

Fun fact: Experience Columbia SC shared with us that 40% of tickets sold for this event were purchased from outside of South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia, so you’ll see some new faces in and around the Soda City this weekend.

To get you started, if you’re just visiting for the weekend, browse some of our city guides like:

If you plan to attend the Manchester United vs. Liverpool game on Saturday, Aug. 3, be sure to purchase a ticket (if you haven’t already) + reserve your parking spot. The SC State Fair is offering reserved spots in the fairgrounds starting at $40 per car and providing an image of how the flow of parking will work.

If you didn’t reserve a parking spot, you may be able to find and purchase day-of parking surrounding Williams-Brice Stadium. Either way, you’ll need to expect some traffic. USC makes sure you’re prepared with everything you need to know before you go to the Rivals in Red game this weekend.

marketonmaincolasc_108025655_1374764819380195_7091018505366809289_n

Watch the big game on a big screen at Market on Main’s patio | Photo via @marketonmaincolasc

Satellite events + viewing parties

If you’re not planning to attend the game this weekend, that’s ok. There is plenty to do around Columbia leading up to the game and we’re sharing several viewing party locations so you don’t miss any of the action.

Soccer ball scavenger hunt | Thursday, Aug. 1 | Main Street District | 6-9 p.m. | Free | At this week’s First Thursday on Main event, 20 soccer balls painted by local artists will be hidden inside various Main Street District businesses.

Kickin’ It in the Vista | Friday, Aug. 2 | Columbia Craft, 520 Greene St. | 4-8 p.m. |Kick off Rivals in Red with this free summer concert, craft beer by Columbia Craft, and sweet treats from Rita’s.

Paint the Town Rivalry Red | Saturday, Aug. 3 | Steel Hands Brewing, 2350 Foreman St., Cayce | 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. | Free to attend | Guests and locals can expect a new Rivalry Red Ale Beer Release, a fish and chips special, live music leading up to the big game, and the game aired on all TVs + on the side of the steel shed.

Rivals in Red Fan Fest | Saturday, Aug. 3 | Gamecock Park, 1011 Bluff Rd., Columbia | 2:30-6:30 p.m. | Free to attend | Get ready for activities for the whole family: photo opportunities, merchandise for purchase, inflatables, Q and A’s with club legends, live music and more.

Rivals in Red viewing party | Saturday, Aug. 3 | Market on Main, | All day | You’re invited to brunch and to hang out for the day at Market on Main. Enjoy a DJ + come game time, the soccer match will be streamed on the Jumbotron.

More from COLAtoday
The Eiffel Tower in Paris with Olympic rings
Sports
Keep up with some of South Carolina’s athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Several of our state’s athletes have competed in the first week of the 2024 Paris Olympics and we’re giving you an update on their happenings.
July 30, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Peace of Soul employee holding two plates of food
Live
Vegan and vegetarian eats in Columbia
Dig into delicious and nutritious vegan and vegetarian fare in every corner of Columbia.
July 29, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
TodaysBest-NominateNow-NL-06.25.24_COLA.png
City
Spread the local love with COLAtoday’s Best
From coffee shops to event venues, we’re asking for your insight on the top-tier spots Columbia has to offer.
July 28, 2024
 · 
Bella Rainey
First Thursday on Main event
Events
Join in on the soccer ball scavenger hunt at this week’s First Thursday on Main event
20 lucky locals will find and get to keep local pieces of art at this week’s First Thursday on Main to celebrate the Rivals in Red game happening between Liverpool + Manchester United on Saturday, Aug. 3.
July 26, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Richland County Regulators.jpg
City
Unsanctioned Olympic events that Columbia would dominate
If these sports were approved by the International Olympic Committee, Soda City residents would surely take home the gold.
July 25, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Coffee Barista-9139.jpg
Food
5 pro tips from your local baristas
COLAtoday caught up with Indah barista Alyssa T. to find out some pro tips to help customers try something new and have a great coffee experience.
July 25, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
St. Pat's in Five Points press conference
Music
Local DJ + hip-hop activist, MASTER SPLNTA is coming out with a full-length debut album.
MASTER SPLNTA will perform his album release concert at New Brookland Tavern and will release “DOJO” this August.
July 24, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Azalea Coffee Bar
Live
Your guide to Columbia’s coffee shops
If you don’t have coffee already in hand, consider this your sign to grab some with our coffee guide, featuring 25+ local coffee shops.
July 24, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
steelhandsbrewing_1699286752_3230173861503781492_5865462223 (1).jpg
Culture
Local libations: A round of Columbia-centric craft beers
A turn of phrase here, a recognizable COLA nod there — these craft beers found around Soda City take local pride seriously.
July 23, 2024
 · 
Monica Garske
thelemonadetwins_1719677831_3401226623372708397_37982047208.png
Food
5 of Cola’s refreshing summer drinks
Don’t sweat the heat, cool down with one of these five cold drinks around Columbia, SC.
July 23, 2024
 · 
David Stringer