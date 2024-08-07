Support Us Button Widget
Opening the curtain on Town Theatre’s 105th season

From “Anything Goes” to “Spamalot,” America’s oldest community theatre has plenty of treats in store for its 2024-25 programming.

August 6, 2024 • 
Kayla Machado
Town-Theatre-season-105

Some of Town’s faculty and staff gathered to celebrate season 105 — will you join them?

Photo by Fig Columbia

Great news for theatre lovers: Town Theatre recently unveiled its upcoming season, and they’re producing six shows as opposed to the usual five.

Get excited to get your tickets for...

  • Anything Goes | Sept. 6-22 | It doesn’t get much more classic than this tap-dancing-filled Cole Porter musical full of songs that later became standards (think: the title number and “I Get a Kick Out of You”).
  • Something’s Afoot | Oct. 25-Nov. 10 | Calling all “Only Murders in the Building” fans for this murder mystery musical spoofing popular detective stories.
  • Home for the Holidays | Dec. 6-15 | Get into the spirit of the season with a night out at the theatre — or a matinee with the family.
  • Steel Magnolias | Feb. 7-16, 2025 | Fans of the film and newbies alike will love this female-centered, quintessential Southern comedy-drama.
  • She Loves Me | March 21-April 6, 2025 | Fun fact: This cult-classic musical inspired the plot for “You’ve Got Mail.”
  • Spamalot | May 16-June 1, 2025 | Based on “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” this heavily-awarded, hilarious musical has featured actors like Tim Curry, Hank Azaria, David Hyde Pierce, and Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”) in its Broadway and West End runs.

Pro tip: If that list got you excited, you might want to become a member. Members get to reserve their tickets in advance, score their favorite seats, and pay less per ticket.

See membership perks and options

