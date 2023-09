Produced by members of the Catawba Nation, a group of Native Americans based on the Catawba Indian Reservation in York County, Catawba pottery is the oldest continuously practiced traditional art form found east of the Mississippi River. Passed down through generations, it has helped preserve the cultural identity of the Catawba Nation.

The South Carolina State Museum houses an impressive collection of Catawba pottery, from effigy jars to miniature animal figures and more.

