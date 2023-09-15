BEATS Barre Studio coming to The Vista

BEATS Barre Studio will celebrate the opening of its new 2,236 sqft studio at 1835 Gervais St. Suite C in The Vista on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will feature remarks from Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann and studio founder Meredith Trout, followed by a reception and tour.

BEATS stands for Burn, Energize, and Tone Sculpt, and the class is taught on the musical beat. Meredith designed the BEATS method to build a comprehensive workout blending mat work, arms, dance cardio, and barre.

The studio will begin operations on Monday, Oct. 2 with classes from Monday to Saturday. Childcare options are available for select weekday classes. Memberships go on sale Thursday, Sept. 21.