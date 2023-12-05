Sponsored Content
5 local gift boxes we’d love to unwrap this season

December 5, 2023 • 
Lowes Foods
Sponsored by
Slideshow of the contents of cheer boxes from Lowes Foods.

All of the ingredients in the North and South Carolina Cheer Box are sourced within state lines, so you can give the best of the Carolinas to anyone — no matter where they live.

Photos via @lowesfoods

Looking for a present for a friend who loves to shop local, or want to share a slice of your home with family far away?

Here are five gift ideas from Lowes Foods that we would love to receive — so you can grab a holiday party appetizer, poinsettias for the front door, and gifts for friends + family all in one spot (or order online):

  1. North and South Carolina Box
  2. South Carolina Box
  3. Breakfast Box
  4. Spice Bazaar Deep South Spice Box
  5. Spice Bazaar Central American Spice Box

Pro tip: You can order Cheer Boxes in bulk via email for an easy workplace gift solution.

Get gifting, COLA

