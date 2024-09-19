Support Us Button Widget
Business

Almost 30 salon studios owned by Image Studios are coming to the BullStreet District this November

Image Studios will offer private, customizable spaces to independent local beauty professionals to own + operate their own fully-equipped mini-salon suites.

September 19, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
Image Studios.png

“Image Studios is a thriving national brand that is a wonderful addition to the BullStreet District,” Robert Hughes, President and CEO of Hughes Development said. | Photo proved by Flock and Rally

Image Studios — a salon suite that provides high-end salon studios to professionals — is coming to a 5,700 sqft space on the ground floor of the First Base Building at Segra Park in the BullStreet District + will open its first luxury salon studio in November.

The salon studio will offer private, customizable spaces to 29 independent local beauty professionals to own + operate their own fully-equipped mini-salon suites — think: hair stylists, estheticians, massage therapists, nail technicians, microblading artists, lash technicians, and more.

“We’ve had incredible success across the country with our innovative approach to helping independent beauty professionals take more control over their careers,” Charles Stovall, owner of IMAGE Studios® Columbia said.

More from COLAtoday
chapin_spartanburg_rl_cup.jpg
Sports
USA BMX Gold Cup Championship rolls into Lexington
The USA BMX Gold Cup Championship Southeast races into Lexington from Sept. 20-22, featuring top local riders and professionals.
September 19, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Street View of Patio (by KNOX AND MAGNOLIA).jpeg
Play
Dine outdoors in Cola
Make the most of good weather by taking your meals al fresco on one of Cola’s many beautiful patios.
September 19, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
2022 Boo at the Zoo-93.jpg
Play
Fall events happening around the Midlands
Make the most of the cooler weather with this list of the best local events and activities happening this fall.
September 17, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Ray_Tanner_speaks_to_soldiers.jpg
Sports
Ray Tanner leaves role as Athletics Director
Ray Tanner will transition to senior advisor to the president as USC begins searching for a new athletics director.
September 13, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
State Fair GIF Smallerrrrr.gif
Events
What’s new at the 2024 South Carolina State Fair
This year’s fair showcases new attractions, exhibits, and improved access, and celebrates the Palmetto State’s unique culture, history, and charm.
September 13, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
IMG_1154
Live
15 Historic street names in Columbia
Columbia, SC has 230+ years of history. In this guide, we’re diving into the city’s oldest streets and how they got their names.
September 13, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Old MIll Pond Trail.png
Travel and Outdoors
The Old Mill Pond Trail is open for Lexington locals to enjoy
Nine years after the unprecedented flooding in Columbia, the Old Mill Pond Trail is now open for locals to stroll.
September 12, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
State House-4442.jpg
Live
Rainy days are coming: Columbia’s 2024 fall weather forecast
Prepare for fall weather in the the Capital City with these seasonal temperature and precipitation outlooks from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center.
September 12, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Crystal Lagoons Rendering_Page_3.jpg
Development
Oak Hills Golf Club set for Crystal Lagoons development
South Carolina’s first Crystal Lagoons® amenity is coming to Oak Hills in Columbia, featuring a beach-style lagoon and amenities like restaurants, parks, and luxury homes.
September 11, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
9/11 memorial and 5K walk
Events
Here are the details for the Morning of Remembrance Ceremony
Gather together with local community members for the ‘Morning of Remembrance Ceremony as Cola honors SC’s first responders + military service members.
September 10, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson