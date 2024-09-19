Almost 30 salon studios owned by Image Studios are coming to the BullStreet District this November

Image Studios — a salon suite that provides high-end salon studios to professionals — is coming to a 5,700 sqft space on the ground floor of the First Base Building at Segra Park in the BullStreet District + will open its first luxury salon studio in November.

The salon studio will offer private, customizable spaces to 29 independent local beauty professionals to own + operate their own fully-equipped mini-salon suites — think: hair stylists, estheticians, massage therapists, nail technicians, microblading artists, lash technicians, and more.

“We’ve had incredible success across the country with our innovative approach to helping independent beauty professionals take more control over their careers,” Charles Stovall, owner of IMAGE Studios® Columbia said.