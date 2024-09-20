As Well As: a coffee shop, boutique, wellness studio, and community space rolled into one

Is it a coffee shop? A cafe? A boutique? A fitness studio? Short answer — it’s all of it. We saw this post from As Well As a few weeks ago and as self-proclaimed coffee shop connoisseurs because we work all across the city in various coffee shops, we decided to check out the space in Rosewood.

Coffee shop offerings

If you are wondering, it’s a coffee shop, outfitted with several couches, plants, tables, an industrial espresso machine, and tons of coffee offerings with mix-in options like spirulina, turmeric, and more.

Food-wise, it currently offers smoothies + acai bowls, but recently teased a toast menu coming over the next few months.

Fitness studio offerings

Studio Fire’s unique fitness approach blends mind-body strengthening with infrared heat. Explore a diverse range of classes, including vinyasa yoga, barre, HIIT, dance cardio, resistance training, stretch, and breathwork. See the class schedule + book a class.

