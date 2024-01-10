Capital Concrete Co. invests $8.25M in new Fairfield County facility

Capital Concrete Co., a construction materials supplier, is set to bolster its presence in South Carolina with a new facility at 355 Commerce Blvd. in Ridgeway — about 30 minutes from Columbia.

With an $8.25 million investment, the expansion is anticipated to generate 17 job opportunities. The company, established in 2006, already operates in four SC locations, providing ready-mix concrete for diverse projects. The forthcoming plant will enhance the company’s ability to serve customers in Fairfield County.

Operations are scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2024. Interested individuals can explore career opportunities on the company’s careers page.