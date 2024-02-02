Casual Living closure, where to find outdoor furniture

After 48 years in Forest Acres, Casual Living closed late last year. Owners Dottie Reynolds and her husband retired, ending a legacy as the Midlands’ first outdoor furniture store since 1976.

Dottie wrote in to our inbox this week and shared that “people always assume the worst when a business closes; for the record, we closed because it was time to retire and enjoy more freedom to pursue personal projects and activities.”

Dottie, we hope y’all get to enjoy plenty of time with your outdoor furniture this year.

With spring right around the corner, here are a few ideas on where you can find your outdoor furniture to enjoy the mild temperatures.

Jack Oliver , 3303 Forest Dr., Columbia | In addition to your pool supplies, you’ll find a variety of outdoor-friendly furniture.

Tropic Aire , 1404 Charleston Hwy., West Columbia | This longstanding Cola business sells high-quality outdoor furniture and can help with custom orders.

Marty Rae’s , 5108 Sunset Blvd., Lexington | This Lexington business has a big collection of garden and patio furniture.