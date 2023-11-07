Sponsored Content
Did you know? 1 in 9 SC jobs are tied to our ports.

The South Carolina Ports Authority supports 1 in 9 jobs statewide — and those jobs pay 23% higher than the state average wage.

November 7, 2023 
South Carolina’s ports provide the state with a unique economic advantage.

Shipping crates and cargo ships are a common sight along the South Carolina coast, but did you know shipping creates a massive economic impact for our state? That economic impact is to the tune of $86.7 billion annually — and $1.5 billion in tax revenue generated for the state, according to the South Carolina Ports Authority’s annual report.

The ports also create a lot of jobs. As of 2023, 1 in 9 SC jobs depend on the ports — and the jobs it creates pay 23% higher than the average state wage.

That’s huge — and the impact isn’t just along the coast. Every region of the state benefits economically from port operations connecting SC to global markets. The entire southeastern region benefits too, with billions of dollars generated from South Carolina’s ports positively impacting six neighboring states.

