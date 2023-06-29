EV Charging Stations under construction in West Columbia

On Tuesday, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Congressman Jim Clyburn visited ABB Inc’s

West Columbia manufacturing plant where workers are building electric vehicle fast-charger stations.

The Swiss company is the world’s largest manufacturer of electric vehicle chargers and its impact on our local economy is significant. In 2021, there were 136,442 South Carolinians employed in the energy sector. In the Columbia area, 36% of the electric power generation workforce was in wind, solar, and hydroelectric, and over 4,500 workers were employed in energy efficiency.

The visitors from Washington DC were here on a multi-state road trip to showcase how electric vehicle chargers are being made in the U.S.A.

In addition to boosting the local economy, the initiative goes hand in hand with Columbia’s goal to reach 100% clean and renewable energy by 2036.

