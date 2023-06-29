SUBSCRIBE
Business

EV Charging Stations under construction in West Columbia

ABB Inc., a Swiss company, is the largest manufactur of electric charging stations in the world.

June 29, 2023 • 
David Stringer
EV-Charging-Stations-at-State-Parks-2-800x600.jpg

Eight State Park systems across the country offer EV charging stations, including Sesqui in Columbia. | Photo via Energy.gov

On Tuesday, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Congressman Jim Clyburn visited ABB Inc’s
West Columbia manufacturing plant where workers are building electric vehicle fast-charger stations.

The Swiss company is the world’s largest manufacturer of electric vehicle chargers and its impact on our local economy is significant. In 2021, there were 136,442 South Carolinians employed in the energy sector. In the Columbia area, 36% of the electric power generation workforce was in wind, solar, and hydroelectric, and over 4,500 workers were employed in energy efficiency.

The visitors from Washington DC were here on a multi-state road trip to showcase how electric vehicle chargers are being made in the U.S.A.

In addition to boosting the local economy, the initiative goes hand in hand with Columbia’s goal to reach 100% clean and renewable energy by 2036.

More from COLAtoday
Steel Hands new creamsicle IPA
Small Business
Help name this new beer from Steel Hands Brewing
June 20, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Lowes Foods employee stocking shelves
Sponsored
Join the Shop Carolina Co-Op
Sponsored by
IMG_4847.JPG
Small Business
Peak Drift Brewing’s can do attitude
June 1, 2023
 · 
David Stringer
Village Idiot
Small Business
A quick recap of things you probably missed happening in Columbia
May 31, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson