Holiday party hosting made easy

Need a fun outing for a holiday girls’ night or a space to host your team for a work event — what about your kiddo’s next birthday? Why not at your local grocery store?

The Community Table at Lowes Foods has an abundance of two-hour private event options for parties up to 12.

For $15 per guest, you can host:



Wine + cheese pairings: Enjoy a custom pairing of a gourmet wine flight and delectable cheeses.

Beer and brats: A match made in hog heaven , this event option pairs a flight of local draft beer with four SausageWorks brats

, this event option pairs a flight of local draft beer with four Tea parties: Enjoy tasty tea, finger sandwiches, and a cake square decorating class — because you’re never too old to enjoy tea with a pinky out.

Looking for more hands-on experiences? Try a cake decorating class or a floral design + wine night.

Pro tip: Hosting at home? Lowes Foods can help with that too.

What will your next event be?