Holiday party hosting made easy

Lowes Foods has been serving up local food experiences since 1954, and you can make the most of hosting at a Community Table event.

Lowes Foods
If a five-course dinner better suits your style, the Smokehouse tapas + taps gives guests a tapas dinner with the best of smoked meats, side dishes, and a flight of local beer.

Need a fun outing for a holiday girls’ night or a space to host your team for a work event — what about your kiddo’s next birthday? Why not at your local grocery store?

The Community Table at Lowes Foods has an abundance of two-hour private event options for parties up to 12.

For $15 per guest, you can host:

  • Wine + cheese pairings: Enjoy a custom pairing of a gourmet wine flight and delectable cheeses.
  • Beer and brats: A match made in hog heaven, this event option pairs a flight of local draft beer with four SausageWorks brats flavors.
  • Tea parties: Enjoy tasty tea, finger sandwiches, and a cake square decorating class — because you’re never too old to enjoy tea with a pinky out.

Looking for more hands-on experiences? Try a cake decorating class or a floral design + wine night.
Pro tip: Hosting at home? Lowes Foods can help with that too.

What will your next event be?

