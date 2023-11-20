Holiday party hosting made easy

Need a fun outing for a holiday girls’ night or a space to host your team for a work event — what about your kiddo’s next birthday? Why not at your local grocery store?
The Community Table at Lowes Foods has an abundance of two-hour private event options for parties up to 12.
For $15 per guest, you can host:
- Wine + cheese pairings: Enjoy a custom pairing of a gourmet wine flight and delectable cheeses.
- Beer and brats: A match made in hog heaven, this event option pairs a flight of local draft beer with four SausageWorks brats flavors.
- Tea parties: Enjoy tasty tea, finger sandwiches, and a cake square decorating class — because you’re never too old to enjoy tea with a pinky out.
Looking for more hands-on experiences? Try a cake decorating class or a floral design + wine night.
Pro tip: Hosting at home? Lowes Foods can help with that too.