Some of the fastest-growing companies in Columbia

Shoutout to the three companies that ranked among the fastest-growing companies in Columbia on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list. The Cola-based companies that had a median growth of 145%, added 25 jobs, and two are repeat honorees.

Inc.com determined rankings for 5,000 companies in the US according to percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. The Columbia Metro area is home to three companies that made the list this year.

Meet the three local growing companies that made the cut.

Smoke Hall Foods, Columbia



Ranking: No. 1,379

Growth: 423%

Industry: Food & Beverage

What they do: Smoke Hall Foods produces a range of hot sauce flavors, aiming to back local farmers, ensure top-notch quality, offer job opportunities for veterans, and contribute to the growth of our valued partners.

Space Saving Solutions, Lexington



Ranking: No. 3,438

Growth: 145%

Industry: IT Services

What they do: Space Saving Solutions collaborates with end users + equipment planners to provide specialized healthcare storage, clinical carts, and furnishings. It excels in healthcare IT, offering mobile computing and wall-mount products for efficient EMR information delivery to users.

Capital City Financial Partners, Columbia

