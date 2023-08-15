SUBSCRIBE
Business

Some of the fastest-growing companies in Columbia

Meet some of the 2023 fastest-growing companies in Columbia area featured on Inc. 5000’s list.


August 15, 2023 • 
Samantha Robertson
Columbia, SC State House

Check out some of the fastest-growing companies in Columbia. | Photo by COLAtoday team

Shoutout to the three companies that ranked among the fastest-growing companies in Columbia on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list. The Cola-based companies that had a median growth of 145%, added 25 jobs, and two are repeat honorees.

Inc.com determined rankings for 5,000 companies in the US according to percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. The Columbia Metro area is home to three companies that made the list this year.

Meet the three local growing companies that made the cut.

Smoke Hall Foods, Columbia

  • Ranking: No. 1,379
  • Growth: 423%
  • Industry: Food & Beverage
  • What they do: Smoke Hall Foods produces a range of hot sauce flavors, aiming to back local farmers, ensure top-notch quality, offer job opportunities for veterans, and contribute to the growth of our valued partners.

Space Saving Solutions, Lexington

  • Ranking: No. 3,438
  • Growth: 145%
  • Industry: IT Services
  • What they do: Space Saving Solutions collaborates with end users + equipment planners to provide specialized healthcare storage, clinical carts, and furnishings. It excels in healthcare IT, offering mobile computing and wall-mount products for efficient EMR information delivery to users.

Capital City Financial Partners, Columbia

  • Ranking: No. 3,450
  • Growth: 145%
  • Industry: Financial Services
  • What they do: Capital City Financial Partners provides financial strategies and customized, comprehensive financial planning methods during every life stage.
More from COLAtoday
Rendering.jpeg
City
From $287 million in 2022 to $2.37 billion in 2023, economic growth in Richland County has skyrocketed
August 11, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Finlay Park
City
Local construction company awarded the construction bid for The Finlay Park Revitalization Project
August 3, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
smallSUGAR
Culture
Would you change your name for a lifetime of free food, drinks, or tickets?
August 3, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
sc-state-museum-art-sculpture.jpeg
Arts
Explore the South Carolina State Museum’s new online database
July 26, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson